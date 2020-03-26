March 26, 2020 - London, UK.



11:FS, the challenger firm defining and building truly digital financial services, today announced that it is continuing its expansion, hiring former Forrester VP Benjamin Ensor as Director of Research.



Benjamin is a highly experienced researcher and analyst, with more than 20 years of experience advising leading financial services firms around the world about changing customer behaviour, changing market dynamics and the impact of digital technology on business strategy in financial services.



Research is integral to 11:FS, and is a fundamental element of how the firm defines and builds digital propositions, providing deep and actionable insight for client engagements. It includes the Jobs to be Done (JTBD) insights from Ryan Garner’s team of researchers and strategists and the complementary market analysis work undertaken by Sarah Kocianski’s team uncovering and explaining wider market trends.



“I’ve been impressed by the sophistication of the multi-disciplinary 11:FS approach to research and how it is deeply embedded into all of the client thinking and proposition development. To come in and help build on the great work Ryan and Sarah’s teams are delivering to 11:FS clients is exciting,” commented Benjamin.



The 11:FS Research team will continue its proven mixture of methodologies to deliver the highest quality insights in the industry. This includes quantitative and qualitative surveys, interviews and user sessions, secondary inputs, as well as cultural insights and trends to truly understand customer motives and requirements, and the implications for business strategy.



“Benjamin has a track record of delivering high quality research. His experience, knowledge and vision for delivering exceptional value and insights, coupled to the amazing capabilities we already have in place will take our Research to the next level,” added David M. Brear, Group CEO of 11:FS.





--



About 11:FS

Digital financial services are only 1% finished – we’re building the next 99%. 11:FS makes financial services businesses truly digital through next-generation propositions. We deliver benchmarking (11:FS Pulse) and core banking capabilities (11:FS Foundry), research and consulting services (11:FS Consulting), and industry content and events (11:FS Media). We field interdisciplinary teams bringing the best designers, product experts, consultants, researchers, technologists and domain specialists together to deliver tangible outcomes in the shortest possible time frames. We work with challengers across the financial services industry. From incumbents looking to innovate, to start-ups looking to scale, we challenge businesses to think differently and deliver industry-leading propositions.

Media contact 11:FS:

Geoff Whitehouse

+44 (0) 7766 555 077

Geoff@11fs.com