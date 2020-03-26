The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction is Based on Feedback and Ratings from End-User Professionals Who Have Experience Purchasing, Implementing and/or Using the Product or Service



San Mateo, Calif. – March 26, 2020 – Aryaka, the cloud-first WAN company and the only fully managed end-to-end SD-WAN provider, today announced the company was named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing, and/or using the product or service. Gartner defines WAN Edge Infrastructure as enabling network connectivity from distributed enterprise locations to access resources in both private and public data centers as well as cloud (as a service).



Aryaka’s managed SD-WAN service delivers the flexibility, operational simplicity and scalability required by CIOs in the current dynamic environment. Aryaka’s customers, as we believe is reflected in our Gartner Peer Insights feedback, are aligned in their view that by going with Aryaka, they have one less thing – the WAN – to worry about.



In addition to today’s news, Aryaka was also the only global managed SD-WAN provider named in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure (November 2019), and the company was positioned in the “Visionaries Quadrant”. That evaluation was based on Aryaka’s completeness of vision and ability to execute. The company was also included as a competitive profile in the recent Gartner Managed SD-WAN Competitive Landscape (March 2020).





SmartConnect Cuts Across All Regions and Verticals

Aryaka’s Peer Reviews reflect a distribution across industry verticals, regions and company sizes. All reviews for Aryaka’s SmartConnect can be found here.



“As a customer-first organization, we think being named a 2020 Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure is an especially meaningful distinction. Providing a world class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it is core to who we are as a company,” said Shashi Kiran, CMO of Aryaka. “We appreciate the feedback our customers share with us on Gartner Peer Insights, as it inspires us to continue to innovate, which we believe ultimately benefits those customers with an ever-evolving platform that is unmatched in its space.”



About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.



Gartner Disclaimers:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About Aryaka

Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN company, brings agility, simplicity and a great experience to consuming the WAN-as-a-service. An optimized global network and innovative technology stack delivers the industry’s #1 managed SD-WAN service and sets the gold standard for application performance. Aryaka’s SmartServices platform offers connectivity, application acceleration, security, cloud networking and insights, leveraging global orchestration and provisioning. The company’s customers include hundreds of global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100.

