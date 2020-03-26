Lingerie brand Pour Moi has seen an increase of 30% in the sales of 'sexy' lingerie since people have been strongly advised to stay indoors by the government.



Items such as lingerie sets, stockings and suspenders are on the up as couples are starting to make the most of being indoors.



Pour Moi has seen a particularly large increase in site visits to their 'Contradiction' collection over the last week. Contradiction is a range of lingerie designed to put a bit of 'sexy' into your lingerie draw.



Michael Thomson, CEO and Founder of Pour Moi Ltd comments "Sales for us have been steady during this unexpected period, however, it does bring a cheeky smile to our face to see that people are trying to make the most of being at home together... Whether they’re being adventurous and dipping into our sexy Contradiction range or are refreshing their wardrobes and updating their lingerie drawer with our new spring collections. It’s amazing to see that we’re still brightening up people's lives in some way, shape or form and continuing to uplift people in every way we can!"



Pour Moi also offers a wide range of lingerie (from A-J cup), swimwear, fitnesswear, hosiery, pyjamas, casualwear and clothing and are currently offering 25% off site wide.





CONTRADICTION COLLECTION

Discover the secrets of seduction with this exquisite range of bras, basques, bodies and suspenders. And who says sexy can’t mean luxury, too? Our scrumptious satins, sensual lace and flowing fabrics have flirty details in all the right places - perfect if you want to feel feminine and look fierce at the same time.

Our sultry lingerie sets are designed to fit, flatter and feel just as beautiful as the rest of the Pour Moi range, whether you’re an A or a J cup. After all, even underwear that’s not destined to stay on for long should make you feel good.





ABOUT POUR MOI

Pour Moi is a global destination for lingerie, swimwear, fitnesswear, nightwear, loungewear, clothing and hosiery with worldwide appeal. Pour Moi is a very British success story - the company started in 2005 with just two staff members, but now employs more than 100 people. Known for its inclusive A to J cup sizing, Pour Moi aims to create gorgeous lingerie, swimwear, nightwear and activewear to ‘fit, flatter and look fabulous’.

Known for its lingerie offering, Pour Moi launched its first swimwear range in 2007, becoming the first full-cup swimwear brand to be sold on ASOS in 2009. In 2014, Pour Moi launched in the US with its partner Bare Necessities and became their number two swimwear brand within a year. In January 2019, Pour Moi bought LF Intimates, the owner of major lingerie brands Charnos and Lepel. New for 2020, Lepel (Audelle) is to become Pour Moi, in a move which will make them a significant player in the retail industry, with competitive prices and an extensive size offering.

While Pour Moi is bigger and better than ever, the brand’s core philosophy is to

continue to create trend leading pieces that makes everyone feel beautiful, whatever their size.

Pour Moi Loves Every Body.



