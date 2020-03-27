This is such a positive story in so many ways. It shows businesses are able to forge partnerships and grow in challenging times

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has announced it is the latest deposit taker to join Flagstone’s platform, the UK's largest cash deposit platform, in a partnership that will open up a number of new savings products to Flagstone clients.



From today Flagstone’s personal and SME customers will have access to the full range of HTB’s savings products, all the way from easy access to 5-year fixed terms. As well as providing access to market-leading and exclusive rates, the platform also enables individuals, SMEs and charities to manage their risk and maximise their FSCS protection through diversification.



Lionel Ross, Head of Corporate Deposit Solutions said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Flagstone and to be offering HTB’s savings solutions on the platform. Flagstone customers will be able to benefit from HTB’s wide range of award-winning and consistently competitive products.”



Andrew Thatcher, Founder and Managing Partner at Flagstone added: “This is such a positive story in so many ways. It shows businesses are able to forge partnerships and grow in challenging times, it adds even more choice for Flagstone’s customers who are currently seeking to diversify their savings for safety and it demonstrates, once again, that deposit marketplaces present a powerful route to market for banks”.



To find out more about Flagstone click here



To read more on HTB’s deposit solutions click here



For additional information or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Eylem Yangin

Chief Marketing Officer

Flagstone

Tel:+44 (0) 20 3994427

Email: Eylem.Yangin@flagstoneim.com



Emily Murphy

Communications Manager

Hampshire Trust Bank

Tel: +44 (0) 20 78623050

Email: emily.murphy@htb.co.uk



Notes to Editors





About Flagstone

Flagstone is the UK’s largest smart cash platform delivering its corporate, charitable and individual clients unrivalled choice of banks and accounts via its disruptive ‘one application, multiple banks, multiple accounts’ model. Flagstone customers can compare, manage and move deposits with ease to maximise returns and minimise risks.

Flagstone is the trading name of Flagstone Investment Management which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.



For more information visit www.flagstoneim.com



About HTB



Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) is a specialist bank, staffed by experts focused on helping UK businesses realise their ambitions. Our dedicated Specialist Business Finance, Development Finance and Specialist Mortgages divisions ensure that businesses receive the outstanding service, lasting relationships, integrity and expertise they need to prosper. We also provide savings accounts to individuals and businesses and since we lend only to businesses, our savers can be sure their money will be used to boost the British economy. The bank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority.



For more information, please visit our website: www.htb.co.uk