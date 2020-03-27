Homeworking specialist Sensée is creating 500 new permanent and 500 new temporary positions to meet the growing demand from its clients for work-at-home staff.



The vacancies are for Customer Contact Advisors, Team Managers and back office staff to work for new and existing clients - including Bupa and Hastings Direct - as well as for a number of Government departments. Start dates are immediate.



Sensée is welcoming applications from people of all backgrounds, levels of experience, gender and age. Contact centre experience is preferred but not essential. Customer service and other job-specific training is provided.



“We urgently need new home workers to help our clients support their customers through the current crisis” said Mark Walton, CEO of Sensée. “Over the coming months, homeworking will have a crucial role to play in ensuring business continuity for private sector firms, as well as the effective management of citizen and business enquiries within the public sector.”



Candidates can apply today for the new roles at www.sensee.co.uk



About Sensée



Sensée helps well-known UK organisations — such as government agencies, Bupa and Hastings Direct — improve their business performance and provide brilliant customer service. Uniquely, our award-winning team of service advisors (as well as our support and management staff) are employed and work entirely from home, handling enquiries over the phone as well as via email, webchat, text and social media.



Sensée’s UK-wide recruitment reach and remote employee-centric ecosystem create accessible careers for people anywhere, and sustainability for our planet and communities.... while our secure working practices ensure that we are FCA authorised as well as ISO accredited.



Further information about Sensée’s Disaster Recovery, Business Continuity and Peak Management services can be found here http://sensee.co.uk/business/disaster-recovery.html



