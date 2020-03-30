29 March 2020, London: Data Leaders, the leading community for Chief Data Officers and their global teams, has been acquired as part of a trade sale.



The UK-headquartered Data Leaders provides an innovative platform for executive leadership development, for data leaders and their teams at Fortune 500 and FTSE 250 companies. The company's community leverages the knowledge of data practitioners, research and best practices as well as peer-to-peer networking and events. Hundreds of participants contribute to the Data Leaders community, including Disney, Nike, Unilever, Morgan Stanley, GSK and Vodafone.



Committed to finding creative solutions dynamic enough to serve wide and ranging global organisations, Data Leaders enjoyed rapid success with enterprise customers and grew quickly since its inception in 2013.



Following the acquisition, Omri Nevat, co-founder of Data Leaders, will step down as Chief Executive Officer. He commented: “It has been a privilege to build this business and support so many brilliant and talented customers, in a time when data-driven decision making is becoming best practice. I’ve learned a great deal about the challenges large enterprises face while embracing the power of business intelligence, and I’m excited to see how the industry continues to evolve.” Richard Pope, who led the acquisition, will take over as CEO.



Tim Wort, the departing Executive Chairman of Data Leaders, also commented: “It’s been a great pleasure helping Omri and the team transform the Data Leaders business and its growth over recent years. It has done a fantastic job in professionalising its sales and marketing operations, implementing innovative commercial techniques, and through delivering its inventive and customer centric services. Data Leaders succeeds at providing world-class executive development and customer engagement, and I wish Richard and the new team all the best for the next stage.”



Following the new investment of debt and equity, Data Leaders will scale up the team and leverage its existing network and premium brand to expand its product portfolio and solidify its standing as the premier talent development partner for data leaders worldwide.



Data Leaders is an exclusive community for chief data officers and data executives from the world’s largest organisations. Data Leaders is a trusted transformational partner enabling its members to accelerate their journey to superior performance. Data Leaders does this through its member platform, private curated events and advisory services. Data Leaders also offers in-house training. In these domains’ members can intimately share ideas, solutions and collaborative discovery free from press, competition and solicitation. Data Leaders clients are all current and future leaders in data and analytics, and have included global organisations such as L’Oreal, Philips, Siemens, Johnson & Johnson Disney, Nike, Unilever, Morgan Stanley, GSK, Vodafone, amongst others.



Data Leaders was acquired in February 2020 by Richard Pope (Founder of Procurement Leaders) and Pascal Clement (a former senior executive at numerous software companies, including SAP and Amadeus).