Support for the self-employed: specialist insurer warns that PSC contractors won’t benefit
As is often the case, the line which divides those who are genuinely in business on their own account is clear
Following last week’s announcement that the government is introducing a Coronavirus Self-employment Income Support Scheme, specialist insurance broker, Kingsbridge, has welcomed the help it will offer some contractors, but warned that those working through a Personal Services Company (PSC) will not benefit.
Through the initiative, individuals may be eligible to receive a grant for 80% of their average monthly profits up to £2,500 a month.
It is estimated that 3.8m of the 5m self-employed workers in the UK will be covered through the scheme – however, company owners who pay themselves a dividend will not be covered.
In addition, it will only be open to those with a trading profit of less than £50,000 in 2018-19, or an average trading profit of less than £50,000 from 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19. Those who are recently self-employed and do not have a full year of accounts will also not receive any help under this scheme.
On the announcement, Nicola Hayman, Legal Manager at Kingsbridge, commented:
“While the package for self-employed workers that the Chancellor has unveiled will no doubt be welcome news for many sole-traders, it is likely that over a million self-employed professionals across the UK will fail to benefit from the scheme – and that includes most limited company contractors.
“Yes, those who pay themselves a PAYE salary will have 80% of that covered by the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. But, in reality, that amount is often likely to be a small percentage of what these professionals need to sustain themselves and their businesses – particularly during this difficult time.
“Once again, government policy has demonstrated little parity between how self-employed and employed individuals are assisted: employed individuals will benefit from government support regardless of their income or length of tenure, while self-employed individuals will have to hit strict criteria to receive a grant. As is often the case, the line which divides those who are genuinely in business on their own account is clear.”
- Ends
Carly Smith
BlueSky PR
T: +44 (0)1582 790 708
E: Carly@bluesky-pr.com
W: https://www.bluesky-pr.com/
This press release was distributed by ResponseSource Press Release Wire on behalf of BlueSky Public Relations Ltd in the following categories: Personal Finance, Business & Finance, Education & Human Resources, for more information visit https://pressreleasewire.responsesource.com/about.