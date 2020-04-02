LONDON (2 April 2020) — This issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) comes at a difficult time for both travellers and the travel industry. With the world having ground to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic, health and wellbeing, rightly, are at the forefront of people’s minds.



However, despite the challenges posed, the desire to travel will remain for many of us. Throughout this period, National Geographic Traveller will continue to offer inspiring content to aspiring travellers and committed globetrotters alike, both in print and online. For armchair travellers, it’s the best place to be.



In the cover story, we reveal some of the greatest natural wonders in Japan — a nation of sacred mountains, steaming onsens and stunning wildlife. Escape its bustling cities and immerse yourself in the island country’s spectacular landscapes.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Destinations: We discover Maya traditions in Guatemala’s Western Highlands, follow in the footsteps of pilgrims in Israel and spend a long weekend in Ticino, Switzerland. Our photo story, meanwhile, follows barley’s journey from grain to whisky in rural Scotland.



Urban stories this issue include Lima, Denver, Amsterdam and Prague.



Smart Traveller: A new series of routes across Wales and Ireland; the coming of the Southern Lights; the renaissance of Irish food; a literary trail through Oxford; and an insider guide to Stuttgart.



Author Series: Matthew Woodward on Siberia.



Travel Geeks: Ask the Experts has advice on wildlife photography courses, how to spot a genuine visa website from the fakes, and exploring the islands of the Stockholm archipelago.



PLUS: The Travel Writing Competition 2020 offers you the chance to be published in the magazine and win a 14-day trip to Vietnam, courtesy of TUI Tours.



For a 26-page digital sample of our May/Jun 2020 issue, visit: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/may20



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £4.95, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel for more information.



Current subscription offer: Get 5 issues for £15 — a 39% saving on the retail price.



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27% of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. nationalgeographic.com



National Geographic Society is a leading non-profit that invests in bold people and transformative ideas in the fields of exploration, scientific research, storytelling and education. It supports educators to ensure that the next generation is armed with geographic knowledge and global understanding. National Geographic Society aspires to create a community of change, advancing key insights about the planet and probing some of the most pressing scientific questions of our time. Its goal is measurable impact: furthering exploration and educating people around the world to inspire solutions for the greater good. nationalgeographic.org



