LONDON — April 2, 2020 — SonicWall, the trusted security partner protecting more than 1 million networks worldwide, today announced the appointment of Spencer Starkey as the new EMEA Head of Distribution and Inside Channel Account Manager. Starkey will be responsible for educating distributors, partners and resellers on the value of SonicWall’s threat intelligence, security services and Capture Cloud platform for customers.



“SonicWall continues to grow and educate new markets on the increasingly critical need for intelligence-led cybersecurity to protect organizations against sophisticated cyber threats,” said SonicWall VP, EMEA Sales Terry Greer-King. “I’m personally very pleased to welcome Spencer Starkey as he helps us accelerate our channel sales and streamline partner efficacies across the region. A seasoned executive with years of experience, his in-depth knowledge and expertise in sales and channel strategy will help us build and strengthen our long-term partner relationships.”



Starkey is an experienced direct and indirect executive leader in software, hardware and cloud security, with accomplished management, strategy and operational experience from his previous role as Global Vice President at BAE Systems Applied Intelligence. He will be responsible for developing and executing a program of continuous improvement across SonicWall’s EMEA channel and helping distributors adapt to market changes while driving increased levels of growth.



SonicWall, a 100% channel-focused company, has over 20,000 partners worldwide. Partners have the benefit of participating in the award-winning SecureFirst partner program and SonicWall University, designed to educate partners while helping them grow and expand their business. With innovation as well as disruption accelerating across EMEA, it is more important than ever that extensive partner communities fully leverage the full breadth of solutions businesses offer from wireless, cloud and endpoint to remote access and more.



