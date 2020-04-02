Global background screening provider, Sterling, has today announced that any admin fees charged to process enhanced Disclosure and Baring Service (DBS) checks for specific key workers will be donated directly to the British Red Cross to support their response to the Coronavirus emergency.



This follows announcements from the Home Office and the DBS of measures to temporarily provide Standard and Enhanced DBS checks and fast-track emergency screening of the adults’ and children’s barred lists, free-of-charge. These changes will strictly apply to healthcare and social care workers being recruited in connection with the care and treatment of COVID-19 in England and Wales. As part of a global effort to support the recruitment and hiring of these workers, not only will Sterling help to process checks within 24 hours, where administration fees apply they will donate the same amount to the British Red Cross, enabling their volunteers to support communities worst hit by the outbreak.



Commenting on this move, Steve Smith, Managing Director EMEA at Sterling, said:



“We’re operating in unprecedented times and the crucial objective for every individual and business right now is to do what we can to support others through this global crisis. Sterling is in the business of creating environments of trust and safety and this mission drives us to do all we can to help organisations navigate these unprecedented times.”



“With the announcement from the Home Office that specific DBS checks will be free-of-charge to enable faster key-worker hiring, it made absolute sense that Sterling leads by example. We believe the right thing to do is to donate any administrative fees that are required directly to the British Red Cross to support their vital work in the Coronavirus pandemic.”



“Our priority is ensuring compliant checks on key workers are carried out, without any limitations. This is one of many steps we’re implementing globally to support our clients and their critical need to hire quickly during this crisis.”







