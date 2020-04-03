Europe’s largest SaaS conference organiser has announced its new online-only conference, SaaStock Remote, in June.



The two-day event will replicate and innovate the content of its flagship 4,000 person event in Dublin, and organisers promise it will deliver the full value of traditional content of actionable advice.



SaaStock’s much-loved Scale Stage will still feature as the focal point hosting talks from the most successful entrepreneurs in the world of SaaS - the unicorn CEOs who have built billion dollar businesses. Its other well-known stages such as Growth, Traction and Accelerate will also carry over into the new virtual agenda, some with new interactive audience features. More than 3,000 attendees are expected to join the online gathering.



Producers say to expect a rockstar lineup of speakers including Tricia Gellman from Drift and investors such as Tomasz Tunguz of Redpoint Ventures and David Skok from Matrix Partners (full list below).



There will be a range of workshops and smaller roundtables and even a ‘virtual exhibition’ space with real people manning virtual booths. This means vendors can still generate leads and give demos of their products.



SaaStock’s Global Startup Program where founders pitch their ideas, which is popular at the physical conferences will also find its way onto the digital agenda, as will investor matchmaking.



The event takes place June 10- 11 and will span many international time zones, so SaaStock’s global community of tech founders, executives and investors can join.



SaaStock runs conferences in five continents as well as community events in more than 30 cities. Three weeks ago, it took swift and decisive action to postpone two events in the first half of this year, planned for Sao Paulo in May and San Francisco in June.



Founder and CEO Alex Theuma said: “We watched developments of Coronavirus since the very start and saw other events like MWC cancelled. For a long time, we continued with a business-as-usual approach, although cautiously. Then there came a point where it was neither going to be safe nor viable to our conferences to life. The socially responsible thing was to take our content online.



“I’d already been looking at virtual conferences and had already been thinking how the format could be improved from the standard webinar formula. So, we sprang into action to create a new generation online conference. We’re aiming to bring all the value of the physical conference to our network and bring magic to the digital world.”



Themes for the event will fall into the following categories:



Product differentiation

Fundraising and exits

Tackling an economic downturn

Customer success

Evolution of work

Sales models

Internationalization

Brand and Marketing

Metrics

People and culture



SaaStock usually hosts five conferences a year around the world. SaaStock LatAm will be postponed to September 2020, SaaStock North America has been postponed until 2021, SaaStock Asia & Australasia will be merged into SaaStock APAC taking place in November. SaaStock Dublin is still planned to take place in October, with 4,000 attendees and 300+ speakers. Smaller, local events will also take place in a new, digital format.



Alex added: “The heart of our content is actionable - lessons for today on how entrepreneurs can change their business tomorrow. We encourage our speakers to share raw stories about how they build businesses. Overcoming challenges and sharing personal stories is the heart and soul of our content. Our team of researchers speak to everyone in the SaaS ecosystem to find the key trends, challenges and opportunities for our community – and this part of our planning won’t change at all.”



Details of SaaStock Remote can be found at: SaaStock.com/remote



For more info or quotes from SaaStock, please contact:

Eva@thoughtleadershippr.com

07804 252211‬



Confirmed Speakers



Tomasz Tunguz, CEO, Redpoint Ventures,

Bill Macaitis, Advisor & Board Member, Macaitis Advisory,

Mark Roberge, MD, Stage 2 Capital,

Rory O’Driscoll, Partner, Scale Venture Partners,

Tricia Gellman, CMO, Drift,

Des Traynor, Co-Founder, Intercom,

David Skok, General Partner, Matrix Partners,

Christoph Janz, Managing Partner, Point Nine Capital,

SC Moatti, Managing Partner, Mighty Capital,

Elizabeth Yin, Co-Founder & General Partner, Hustle Fund,

Eric Santos, CEO, RD Station,

Nathan Latka, Founder & CEO, Get Latka,

Wes Bush, Principal, Product-Led Institute,

Jacco vanderKooij, Founder & CEO, Winning By Design,

Jaleh Rezaei, CEO & Co-Founder, Mutiny,

Andy Byrne, CEO, Clari,

Amy Lewin, Deputy Editor, Sifted,

Patrick Arippol, Founding Partner, Alexia Ventures,

Andrey Khusid, Founder & CEO, Miro,

Elicia McDonald, Principal, AirTree Ventures,

Carrie Osman, Founder & CEO, Cruxy & Company,

Jeff Trint, CEO & Founder, Trint,

Jon Miller, CEO & Founder, Engagio,

Peter Loving, Founder, Front Digital,

Phillipe Botteri, Partner, Accel,

Aaron Krall, CEO, Aaron Krall,

Cristiano Mendes, Country Manager, Brazil Shopify,

Edward Chiu, Co-Founder & CEO, Catalyst Software,

Guillaume Moubeche, Co-Founder & CEO, lemlist,

Luciana Caletti, VP & MD, LatAm Glassdoor,

Felipe Rodrigues Affonso, VP SoftBank, Group International,

Julia Averbuck, VP Kazsek, Ventures,

Promise Phelon, CEO & Founder, The Growth Warrior,

Marcelo Lombardo, CEO & Founder, Omie.