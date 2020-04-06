London, 6 April 2020: Andrew Slipper has joined The Frameworks team as Partner for Europe. In his new role, the 55-year-old marketing veteran will support the consultancy’s European clients and help to open up new business opportunities in the EMEA market.



“I worked with Andrew when he was CMO of Dassault Systèmes and am delighted to have him join our fast-growing team. His strong track record of business and marketing acumen across blue-chip international brands will benefit both fellow Frameworkers and our clients,” said Terry Brissenden CEO of The Frameworks.



“I’m delighted to be joining The Frameworks. They are a team of strategic thinkers whose commitment to excellence is demonstrated by the loyalty of their clients,” said Andrew Slipper. “Their agility, international experience, insights-driven philosophy and award-winning creative delivery will make The Frameworks a compelling proposition to many businesses in Europe.”



Slipper is a CMO-Level Marketing Executive with a strong track record of business success for fast-growing blue-chip brands in international environments. After graduating from Cambridge University, he joined Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising in London, where he led accounts for brands including DHL, Hilton, Johnson & Johnson, The Samaritans and Hewlett-Packard.



After completing an MBA from London Business School, he moved on to roles in L’Oreal in Paris, HP’s PC Division, SAP, Dassault Systemes and, most recently, Schneider Electric, where he was responsible for the global marketing of their Energy Management Business.



He is passionate about solving customer problems with creative marketing solutions that drive brand and business growth. He lives in France with his wife and three daughters, where he plays golf, walks his dogs and escapes to the ski slopes whenever the opportunity arises.



About The Frameworks

The Frameworks is an independent design consultancy: a team of creative thinkers and problem solvers who help brands forge authentic connections with the people they’re trying to reach.



Founded in 1989 and with studios in London and Detroit and hubs in New York and Tokyo, we work with Fortune 500 clients all over the world. Our proven approach to problem solving and creative thinking – we call it Think/Frame/Make/Work – ensures our strategists, writers, designers and developers always work in partnership with those clients to deliver consistently outstanding results.



