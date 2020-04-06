In light of the pressure COVID-19 is putting on our healthcare professionals and to honour the formidable force with which our NHS is responding, Derbyshire-based CUBID CBD has announced it will join the nationwide hospital donation drive.



As COVID-19 prepares to hit its peak across the UK in the coming weeks, NHS workers have never faced such a task and self-care is an unlikely priority.



In recognising the amazing work that our doctors, nurses and other hospital staff are doing and the sacrifices each member of the NHS makes on a daily basis, CUBID CBD would like to say ‘Thank You’, and will donate some of its CBD-infused skincare range to NHS Derby.



While the advice to wash our hands more frequently and use alcohol-based sanitizers appears to disrupt the spread of the virus, this persistent washing leaves hands and nails feeling dry and irritated.



Starting from Friday, April 3 2020, for every online purchase made on cubidcbd.com, NHS Derby will receive one full-sized Re:new Hand Cream.



CUBID CBD, which prides itself on helping others to Choose a Better Day, is also offering all NHS and emergency service workers with a Blue Light Card 50% off the full range online.



A spokesperson for the brand says:



“We all know how frequent hand washing takes its toll on our hands and nails.



“Rich in jojoba and cocoa, our on-the-go hand and nail emollient soothes chapped skin and rehydrates without leaving a greasy residue behind.



“We wanted to do something to give back, to say thanks and to hopefully brighten someone’s day at a time when going to work may mean risking your own health.



“We’d like to say a huge thank you to our local NHS workers!



“We’re here for you, because you’re here for all of us.”



