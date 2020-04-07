The event will feature a programme of events, from demonstrations by big-name chefs to interviews with top food personalities

The National Geographic Traveller Food Festival has announced it will be moving to new dates — 16-17 January 2021 — and will now take place at The Old Truman Brewery in east London.



With the Covid-19 situation spreading around the world, the decision was made to reschedule the event, which was originally due to take place on 18-19 July 2020 at the Business Design Centre, Islington.



Glen Mutel, editor of National Geographic Traveller Food, said: “With all the difficult news at the moment, we want to give everyone something to look forward to. We’re really pleased to have secured The Old Truman Brewery as the venue for our rescheduled festival, and we’ll be spending the time between now and then adding to our exciting lineup of chefs and food writers, and developing our festival features to make it an event that will be worth waiting for.”



The event will feature a programme of events, from demonstrations by big-name chefs to interviews with top food personalities, such as José Pizarro, Fucshia Dunlop, Olia Hercules and Theo Michaels.



In the exhibition hall, culinary experiences for visitors will range from food and drink sampling to cooking tutorials. Elsewhere, the festival will feature masterclasses and immersive international experiences with destinations including Georgia, Greece and Wales.



Speakers’ Corner, an intimate lounge venue, will see cookbook authors and food writers discuss their culinary passions and latest publications. The 2021 lineup will be announced later in the year.



The early-bird ticket rate of £10, a discount of 50% on the full ticket price, will now be available until 31 August.



Last year’s successful event attracted more than 5,500 attendees, with 45 exhibitors and 59 talks, demonstrations and masterclasses welcoming visitors to experience the world through food and travel.



When: 16-17 January 2021

Where: The Old Truman Brewery, London E1 6NJ

Tickets: Early-bird rate of £10 available until 31 August. Includes one-day entry to the festival, with access to all interviews, Q&As and panel sessions and chef demonstrations



For more information, visit the website:

foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk



Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Twitter: twitter.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Instagram: Instagram.com/NatGeoTravelUK



For press tickets and information, please contact:

Natalie Jackson

natalie.jackson@aplmedia.co.uk



Notes



National Geographic Traveller Food Festival, 16-17 January at The Old Truman Brewery, London. The inaugural event in 2019 attracted more than 5,500 attendees and involved 45 exhibitors and 59 talks, demonstrations and masterclasses. The festival will support food charity Fareshare and will aim for zero food waste.

foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk



National Geographic Traveller Food is a quarterly, approximately 132-page magazine, and is brought to you by APL Media Limited, publisher of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK).

nationalgeographic.co.uk/food-travel



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The 180-page travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27% of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. nationalgeographic.com



National Geographic Society is a leading non-profit that invests in bold people and transformative ideas in the fields of exploration, scientific research, storytelling and education. It supports educators to ensure that the next generation is armed with geographic knowledge and global understanding. National Geographic Society aspires to create a community of change, advancing key insights about the planet and probing some of the most pressing scientific questions of our time. Its goal is measurable impact: furthering exploration and educating people around the world to inspire solutions for the greater good. nationalgeographic.org



