MEATER has celebrated over one million cooks from its users, and numbers continue to grow every day

Leicester, 7th April 2020 – With the vast majority of people currently spending their days and evenings at home, many will be sacrificing some pleasures, but taste and flavour need not be among them. Why not embark on a new challenge to cook distinguished, restaurant quality food from your own kitchen.



This is where the MEATER+ can help. The MEATER+ is a highly desirable wireless meat thermometer with a smart guided cook system, allowing you to cook tasty, succulent and satisfying meat with ease. The MEATER+ provides a new, extremely simple cooking technique that will make you feel like a top chef during your time in lockdown, as demonstrated by celebrity chef, Dean Edwards.



It’s so simple - connect the MEATER+ to any smartphone or tablet and using patented technology, MEATER+ provides estimated cooking times, monitors meat whilst it’s cooking and sends alerts to mobile devices such as notifications when meat is cooked to perfection and ready to enjoy.



The Meater+ can be used with an array of meats, from a standard whole chicken to a brisket of beef, so the world really is your oyster when choosing what recipe you would like to take on.



For those who are missing their restaurant favourites, or just want to use the time to practice or improve their culinary skills, the MEATER + wireless meat thermometer has you covered.



MEATER has celebrated over one million cooks from its users, and numbers continue to grow every day.



Priced at £99, the MEATER+ is available from https://meater.com/.



-ENDS-



ABOUT APPTION LABS LIMITED

Apption Labs was founded in January 2015 by Joseph Cruz and Teemu Nivala with more than 30 years’ experience in hardware and software engineering. At a joint barbecue, the two friends decided to take their problems into their own hands and no longer wait for someone else to solve them. This mentality is the driving force which is reflected in the corporate culture and enables progressive ideas, positive thinking and new innovations.

The company is headquartered in Leicester, UK and has offices in Los Angeles, USA and Hsinchu, Taiwan. The company's multi-continental background enables it to develop products with the right functionality through insights and feedback from consumers from different cultures around the world. The MEATER was developed with a crowdfunding budget.

MEATER was developed to help meat lovers with different cooking skills achieve consistent results when frying or grilling. This fantastic gadget is a must-have for all cooking methods and preparation methods. For more information, please visit http://www.meater.com.







Media contacts:



Michelle Cross

The PR Room

Email: Michelle.cross@theprroom.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 333 9398 296

Sarah Chard

The PR Room

Email: sarah.chard@theprroom.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 333 9398 296