Businesses must ensure that trust is front and centre when managing remote teams – but a lack of faith in employees could be holding organisations back as homeworking becomes the new norm in response to the global coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to insight from leading talent acquisition specialist, Guidant Global.





Research from Gallup revealed that 75% of employees resign because of their boss, not the job itself. This highlights how critical it is for business leaders to have good relationships with their people, and trust is fundamental to this.





Smart businesses understand this, but a number of firms have adopted surveillance tactics and are increasingly monitoring their employees.





The talent acquisition specialist argues that these tactics can have adverse effects on employees, and in the long run, cause more damage to businesses. Instead, Guidant Global advises leaders to focus on effective communication during this difficult time to ensure employees are both motivated and productive.





- Guidant Global are champions of the ‘OpenBlend’ method, which allows managers to have on-going conversations with their talent, rather than periodical assessments and appraisals. The firm encourages its people to prioritise these methods throughout the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring that there is frequent feedback and co-operation when setting goals.





- The company also advises managers to schedule daily video meetings with their team to plan for the day ahead. Not only does this help everyone be clear on what is expected from them, but it also ensures that employees have face-to-face contact. Video communication should be encouraged while remote working to help everyone still feel connected.





- To make remote working a success, the firm also encourages managers to look out for their team’s wellbeing. Practical advice on keeping healthy, such as ensuring employees are getting enough rest, exercise and the right nutrition, will mean that they have the energy needed to be productive.





- In addition to this, it’s important to build a team community. An online space where the team can connect, celebrate success and discuss what’s happening in the world will help keep the ‘office’ feel going and avoid any feelings of isolation.





Commenting on the need to trust employees, particularly in difficult times, Charlotte Woodward, Director of People Services at Guidant Global, said:







“At Guidant Global, the health and wellbeing of our people has always come first, and now, more than ever, it’s vital that employees have access to support and feel trusted. Just because the team aren’t physically together right now, doesn’t mean that communication should reduce. There must still be regular and face-to-face contact through video platforms such as Skype or Zoom.”







“It’s also important that employees still feel connected and part of a team. To keep the team spirit strong, managers should schedule morning video chats, not just to discuss business but to also have general conversations which would have occurred at the office.”







“One of the most important elements for making remote working a success is trust. Home environments for each individual will differ greatly, with many employees juggling care responsibilities with work. Managers should be aware of this, and offer their people flexibility and autonomy to complete tasks. Setting clear objectives, and ensuring employees have the facilities and guidance needed to meet these, will be the best way of ensuring productivity.”







“Going forward, remote working should be a practice that businesses should seriously consider. Not only does it allow companies to be more inclusive and diverse, but it also gives employees more work-life balance. In the long run, putting your people first, and building a positive company culture based on trust will create a happier and more productive workforce.”





