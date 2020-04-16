IT-Suppliers AG has today unveiled Eqip as the new name for our flagship product, reflecting the product’s broader, enhanced offering.



From today Eqip (www.eqip.com) will bring its innovative contingent workforce solutions, as perfected in the IT workforce and services domain since 2014, to new skill categories including blue-collar, black-collar, consulting and SoW.



We have chosen Eqip as the name corresponds to “team” in many European languages. It also resonates with a “total talent” workforce management concept that embraces both internal employees and external contractors as one team.



At its heart Eqip is a progressive cloud-based VMS (vendor management system) that also provides access to its native enterprise workforce marketplace. The latter is used by over 7’000 staffing and recruitment agencies that represent a global workforce of over one million professionals.



“With IT-Suppliers we were able to acquire some of the world’s largest financial, engineering and consulting companies as customers,” explains Igor Putrenko, founder & CEO Eqip. “Now with the evolution to Eqip those companies will be able to use our extensive platform to source and manage workforce not just in IT tech but in other sectors too. Namely other business skills, niche consultants and blue-collar workers that present particular administration, legislative and invoicing challenges.”



Up until now recruiting temporary blue-collar staff has been hampered by administration and invoicing challenges. These complexities include: collective bargaining agreements, union agreements in some countries, respective annual changes, special compensation, overtime rules and equal pay policies. These are issues that Eqip’s VMS addresses through digital automation.



Eqip will be transformative for its partners among contingent workforce MSPs (Managed Service Providers). The digitalisation and automation brought by Eqip to workforce management processes will enable MSPs to move from transactional manual-labour-intensive services to more value-added strategic support/advisory. Such evolution has already been endorsed by global leading MSPs and Eqip’s global customers.

In a world where staffing and sourcing of external contractors is increasingly moving online, Eqip provides a complete workforce engine for enterprises covering the full source-to-retire cycle.



“We have a solution that is optimised for the way the world of work is pivoting” adds Igor Putrenko.



“We expect large companies to become more flexible towards external work and services as a response to both digital transformation and the current COVID-19 crisis. Our solution offers them the flexibility they want and the broader market reach they need”.



For more information contact Pavel Volichenko pv@it-suppliers.com