The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) has welcomed the extension to the cut-off date for eligibility for the job retention scheme announced yesterday.



Initially, in order to qualify, individuals had to be employed by the business on February 28, 2020, but the Chancellor announced yesterday that the eligibility date will be extended to March 19th, 2020, the day before the scheme was announced.



Commenting on the announcement, Ann Swain, Chief Executive of APSCo said:



“While this is a minor change, it is also an important one. Some businesses may have employed new staff at the beginning of March and then made them redundant. This new measure means that they can now potentially be re-hired and put straight into furlough.”



According to the Treasury, this change makes the scheme more generous while keeping the substantial fraud risks under control and is expected to benefit over 200,000 employees.



- Ends



Jake Galland

BlueSky PR

Jake@bluesky-pr.com

T: +44 (0)1582 790 090