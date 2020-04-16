Datacentrepricing has published the first report on third-party Data Centres and Cloud services in the Caribbean region forecast to grow by 32%.

Data Centre Caribbean 2020 examines the Data Centre Landscape in each of twenty (20) Country Markets in the region including the countries of - Anguilla, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, Curacao, the Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Montserrat, Jamaica, Panama, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago, the Turks & Caicos and the US Virgin Islands.



However, there is a significant Data Centre presence in only twelve (12) of the country markets and there is a mature Data Centre market in a handful of countries - including the Bahamas, Curacao, Panama and Trinidad & Tobago – where multiple Data Centre Providers are available.



From the report, the largest Data Centre Country Market is Panama with over 16,000 m2 of third-party Data Centre space with 23 MW of power, followed by Trinidad & Tobago with 8,000 m2 of third-party Data Centre space & 14 MW of power.



Altogether the Caribbean region is forecast to have over 49,000 m2 of 3rd party Data Centre space as of the end of 2020, with 82 MW of Data Centre Customer Power to be available. Total 3rd party Data Centre space in the region is forecast to increase by 32 per cent from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025 with power forecast to increase by 35 per cent over the same period.



But some individual Caribbean Countries are forecast to experience a spectacular increase in third-party Data Centre space, with the Bahamas forecast to double in size over the period, and the Cayman Islands and the US Virgin Islands to increase by well over 50 per cent (albeit from a low initial base).



In all countries access to cloud services is available from local CSPs (Cloud Service Providers), including local hosting, Data Centre and Telecoms Providers who are typically either reselling Microsoft Cloud services or are providing cloud services or are building their own enterprise cloud using a VMware platform.



Currently, none of the Global Cloud Service Providers (such as Microsoft Cloud, AWS & Google Cloud) offer their services from within the Caribbean but are served instead from North America.



The Data Centre Caribbean 2020 report finds that the position is similar for other content and hosting services, with Miami in particular acting as the main hub for the region.



New Data Centre facilities are being built, such as the Blue NAP Americas Data Centre in Curacao, which is aimed at attracting overseas investors and financial services clients to host in the region. There are also attempts to improve connectivity in the region (particularly with local IP Exchanges) and new subsea cables (particularly connecting South America).



Governments also have a role to play in enabling e-commerce services and investing in power and infrastructure in the Caribbean region if the Data Centre segment is to expand out of its local colocation base.



