This May, anyone who buys a Char-Broil TRU-Infrared Gas or Electric Grill will be offered a free BBQ cover, worth between £34.99 and £59.99, depending on the model. The online promotion runs from 1st to 31st May 2020 with www.Notcutts.co.uk, www.robertdyas.co.uk www.bbqworld.co.uk and www.bedsbbq.co.uk.



Char-Broil’s innovative TRU-Infrared cooking system gives a perfectly even distribution of heat across the grill, without any flare-ups, delivering up to 50% juicier results. TRU-Infrared is available on a wide range of Char-Broil BBQs, including the Platinum, Professional and Performance models, and the flexible, portable All-Star which is convertible from a standalone to tabletop grill.



Examples of BBQs featured in the promotion include:





The Char-Broil Platinum Line: the ideal choice for BBQ-ers demanding high-end performance, design and innovation. The Platinum Line offers solid, premium stainless steel construction (304 type) with cast aluminium end caps and premium stainless steel cooking grates and warming racks. The collection of robust and beautifully designed 2-, 3-, or 4-burner grills make more than just a visual statement. The performance is professional-level and the feel is pure quality. On top of the beautiful new design, the clever zonal cooking and the grate-level temperature gauges for perfect temperature control, there’s also the reassurance of Char-Broil’s TRU-Infrared system to prevent flare-ups and keep meats up to 50 percent juicier. Platinum 2200S (silver, 2 stainless steel burners), Platinum 3400S (silver, 4 stainless steel burners). Prices from £1199.99.



The Char-Broil Professional range is for serious BBQ-ers. The most recent addition to the range is the 4600 which has 2 separate fireboxes and lids for maximum cooking versatility - makes it ideal if you want to cook fish on one side and meat on the other, or keep one side completely vegetarian. The hood is made from double-hardened cold-rolled steel, giving a quality look and feel. There are 4 stainless steel burners, and burner ignition is at the touch of a button with Surefire® electronic ignition. RRP for the Professional 4600 is £899.99.



For those who only have a balcony or small garden but want the performance of a premium grill, the new Char-Broil All-Star BBQ is the ultimate versatile and portable solution. The All-Star can either be placed in its stand - with foldable side shelves for extra workspace - or it can be detached from the stand to place on a table-top. Cast iron grill grates make it durable, rust resistant and easy to clean, and the All-Star delivers the trademark Char-Broil TRU-Infrared cooking performance using indirect infrared heat to evenly cook producing 50% juicier results every time. Now comes with an optional charcoal tray for the ultimate in flexibility. Available in a gas or electric version. RRP: £379.99.







About Char-Broil®: The family owned manufacturer of charcoal, gas and electric outdoor grills, smokers and grill accessories is a subsidiary of W.C.Bradley Co and is based in Columbus, Georgia, USA. Char-Broil has been making barbecues for over 40 years, since 1948. Char-Broil® is a market leader in the US gas grill segment and also sells outdoor cooking equipment in Canada, Latin America, Australia and across Europe. Char-Broil® is the leader in infrared grilling technology, known as TRU-InfraredTM. Char-Broil’s European head office is based in Hamburg, Germany. The UK HQ is in Witney, Oxfordshire.