Press Calls & Celebrity Interview, Images And Requests to:

Tom on M: 07774 663844 E: info@theentertainmentproviders.co.uk



NHS FRONTLINE STAFF FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY TEAM UP WITH CELEBRITIES ALEX REID, AMANDA BARRIE , BOBBY DAVRO, SANDRA MARTIN, NICHOLAS MCDONALD, ANDY ABRAHAM , LADY C, DAPPER LAUGHS TO SAY THANKYOU TO THE NHS WITH BAND AID STYLE CHARITY SINGLE HERO By Mariah Carey !



Please find a link to the song here https://www.dropbox.com/s/yiv2g4l3wkziemf/Heroes%20V7%20Mix-...



NHS doctors and nurses from across the county are teaming up with a host of celebrities from Britain’s most popular TV and reality shows including cage fighter and actor Alex Reid, X Factor 2013 runner up Nicholas McDonald and comedy legend Bobby Davro take part in a single with a difference, which will see funds raised donated to NHS Charities Together in support of the COVID-19 appeal.



The chosen track, Mariah Carey’s ‘Hero’, will be engineered and produced by Ed John of Apple Acre Studios, who has recently worked with Busted, and will see the aforementioned stars joining Goggle box’s Sandra Martin (who has recently lost two family members to Coronavirus) and Sandi Bogle, Ex on the Beach star, Jess Impiazzi, Coronation Street actress, Amanda Barrie, Benefits Street star, Dee Kelly, ITVS Dapper Laughs, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Lady C, X Factors Andy Abraham , British boxing manager and promoter, Kellie Maloney, and Big Brother’s Simon Gross – the brainchild behind this incredible collaboration.



Simon (Gross), whose original idea has brought this array of talent together in support of the NHS explained: “My aim was to bring together a fun, eclectic and diverse line up of celebrities from across the UK’s most popular TV shows and give something back to the NHS at this extremely difficult time.”

He added: “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone involved for donating your time to be a part of this amazing project, and to Universal for allowing us to use the track, and, of course, not forgetting our fantastic NHS working so tirelessly around the country right now to look after us all. Let’s hope we can raise lots of money for this wonderful cause with the help of the general public.”



NHS doctor Maria Walters of Elthorne Park Surgery, Ealing, one of the singers taking part, and passionate about raising money for the NHS, said that she was “thrilled” to be involved with the charity single and loves nothing more than singing!



Ellie Orton, Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together, said: “This is a great initiative and I urge the public to get behind it and download the single. The proceeds from it will go directly to NHS charities in every part of the country and help provide essential support to NHS staff, volunteers and patients.”

You can download the single via I Tunes, Amazon Music, Spotify and all major downloads from 1st May with all profits going to NHS Charities Together.





Find out more about their work at:

https://www.nhscharitiestogether.co.uk/



-ENDS-



Notes to Editors

About NHS Charities Together – is the national umbrella organisation for hundreds of NHS charities across the country. Its Urgent Appeal acknowledges and supports NHS staff and volunteers caring for COVID-19 patients. It has been put together in liaison with NHS England and national bodies, our member NHS charities and national giving platforms.