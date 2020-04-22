Starks Fitness, the leading boutique gym group and fitness brand, is due to launch a free and bespoke mind and body training plan for NHS staff. The routine is designed to rebalance and rejuvenate as they selflessly battle COVID-19 on the frontline.





Focusing on the mental and physical wellbeing of staff, the complementary plan will encourage health service workers to put themselves first and prescribe their own dose of medicine for mind and body.





In order to help reach as many NHS staff as possible, Starks Fitness will be working with www.healthservicediscounts.com, the UK’s largest benefits and discount provider supporting the NHS with its free to join scheme. Health Service Discounts will be promoting the free programme in their marketing campaigns over the forthcoming weeks to their 1.3million members.





The training plan has been curated by the experts at Starks Fitness to work around the busy schedules of those working in the NHS. Factoring in multiple elements of wellness, the plan includes guidance on exercise, sleep, diet and stress management to provide staff with the advice and support needed to maintain their health during this difficult time.





From ward to living room, the flexible nature of the plan empowers NHS staff to integrate it within an intense working week.



There are around 1.5 million people working for the NHS across the UK - many of whom are currently putting themselves in harm’s way to protect the public - so Starks Fitness wanted to play its part in the national effort and provide its services to those keeping the country safe.





James Stark, co-founder at Starks Fitness says: “It’s difficult to imagine the stress and strain those working within the NHS are experiencing during this pandemic. Those putting themselves at risk to save others are a real inspiration - that’s why we were keen to offer our services, to show our gratitude.





“It’s extremely important that these health professionals don’t neglect their own wellbeing - so we’re providing them with a comprehensive wellbeing plan to keep them healthy in mind and body to enable them to continue to fight the disease on behalf of the rest of us.”





NHS staff can sign up for the free plan from 22nd April at www.starksfitness.co.uk/nhssignup. For further information on how to join this scheme visit www.healthservicediscounts.com



