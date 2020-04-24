The finalists of the Recruitment Industry Disability Initiative (RIDI) Awards 2020 have been announced today after the awards received a record number of entries this year.



The RIDI Awards celebrate the latest pioneering employers and recruiters who are breaking down barriers to help people with disabilities into employment.



RIDI is a unique initiative to drive change in recruitment and remove the barriers faced by the millions of people with disabilities who are entering or progressing through the job market.



RIDI believes more needs to be done to build disability confidence into recruitment and employment strategies and actively campaigns to achieve this.



The RIDI Awards are the recruitment industry’s only disability awards and form a key part of RIDI’s work.



This year the awards received a record-braking number of over 100 entries across eight categories. The finalists are (in alphabetical order):



Best Candidate Experience



-DWF Law

-HSBC

-Government Recruitment Service

-Pension Protection Fund

-Rullion



Disability Confident



-Channel 4

-Enable, Shropshire Council

-Heathrow

-HSBC

-Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust



Disability Specialist



- Ambitious about Autism

- Diversity and Ability

- EmployAbility

- Leep1 - Cafe Leep

- Mentoring Circles and United Utilities



Most Inclusive Recruitment Campaign



- Guidant Global

- Financial Conduct Authority

- Trinnovo Group

- Wells Tobias Group



Making a Difference (Public Sector)



- Civil Service Talent Schemes Team, Civil Service HR

- Disability Staff Network - University Hospitals of -Morecambe Bay

- Essex County Council with Capita Resourcing

- Government Recruitment Service

- Network Rail



Making a Difference (Private Sector)



- Balfour Beatty

- Motorpoint

- Primark

- Saxton Bampfylde

- Siemens UK



Recruitment Team of the Year



- Civil Service Fast Stream and Early Talent

- HS2 Recruitment Team

- Pension Protection Fund - Recruitment Team



Getting Started



- FCO Services

- GTI RPO

- Heck!

- MAG (Airports Group)

- Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

- Trinnovo Group



The RIDI Awards 2020 ceremony will take place on 3rd December – having been originally planned for 4 June, the ceremony has been but pushed back later into the year due to the impact of Covid-19.



Jane Hatton, Director, Evenbreak is the RIDI Awards Chair of Judges. She said: “I’m thrilled to say we have been overwhelmed with the quality, variety and total number of entries this year.



“As ever, the RIDI Awards are the perfect place for inclusive employers and recruiters to share stories of success to inspire others and gain the recognition they deserve.



“Congratulations to everyone who entered the awards this year, especially to the finalists, who have made it through to the final round of judging in the face of stiff competition.”



About RIDI



https://ridi.org.uk/