Everest Group has recognised Guidant Global as a Major Contender and Star Performer in its Services Procurement PEAK Matrix® report 2020.







In this latest analysis, Guidant Global was assessed highly for its ‘vision’ and ‘capability’, with the firm successfully moving up both axes of the PEAK Matrix. In addition, Guidant ranked impressively for ‘value delivered’, ‘vision and strategy’, ‘scope of services’ and ‘innovation and investment.’ The report also goes on to state that Guidant Global are “Lauded by clients for excellence in service delivery.”



Arkadev Basak, Vice President, Everest Group commented on Guidant Global’s inclusion as a star performer in Everest Group’s Services Procurement PEAK Matrix® report 2020:







“Guidant Global has a strong vision and strategy for its services procurement practice, as is evident from its significant investments in hiring experienced procurement leadership, developing appropriate technology capabilities, and acting as a strategic sourcing advisor to its clients. This strategic focus contributed to its positioning as a Major Contender and Star Performer on Everest Group's Services Procurement PEAK Matrix®.”







Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products & solutions within various market segments. Leading organisations around the globe trust these comparative assessments because of their unbiased evaluation of factors such as vision, capabilities, functionality, talent availability, market success, impact and cost.

Following the announcement, Brian Salkowski, COO of Guidant Global, commented:







“This is a fantastic achievement for Guidant Global. We’re proud to continue moving up the rankings in terms of not only our visions and capability to deliver high quality services to clients, but also our market impact.







“Services procurement is fast becoming vital for businesses across the globe, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, procurement leaders increasingly find themselves under intense pressure to cut costs and gain greater visibility of their workforce. Services procurement solutions may prove to be the answer for thousands of procurement leaders across the globe.







“Being recognised as a star performer is testament to the fact that our people-centric approach to services procurement delivers results. We constantly strive to provide better, tailored and innovative solutions for our global contacts and will continue to champion a better, more forward-thinking way of working for the benefit of all our global partners.”















Ends -





Notes to editors:







Information about Guidant Global







Guidant Global provide global workforce management solutions (MSP, RPO & SOW) that help companies find the best permanent and contingent talent.







Guidant champion #ABetterWay – a forward-thinking way of working; moving away from the embedded staffing industry mentality of ‘recruitment by numbers’ and taking a wider perspective, by shifting the focus to people – the vibrant force that drives thriving businesses.







We have unprecedented insight into the world at work. Guidant is active in 80+ countries, managing 200,000+ engagements, for 125+ clients each year. Global talent shortages are rife. Our insight helps businesses buck the trend to get the best talent. www.guidantglobal.com.











Agency contact:



Vickie Collinge



BlueSky PR



Vickie@bluesky-pr.com



T: +44 (0)1582 790 705