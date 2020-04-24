London: Friday 24th April 2020.



Lawrence and Wedlock today announced they have launched a software “bot” that employers can use to automate their submissions to the HMRC Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme portal. The portal, released earlier this week, enables organisations to make a claim to register furloughed workers.



Daniel Lawrence, Managing Director of Lawrence and Wedlock, explains: “Filing these claims via the online portal can take several minutes to calculate and claim per each employee, which, for many organisations, will be extremely time-consuming and challenging to do accurately and completely.



Our new bot, using Robotic Process Automation Software (RPA), automates the submission process, drastically reducing the time it takes for employers to apply for the grant, from minutes to seconds.”



The process is simple, starting with a quick onboarding call with Lawrence and Wedlock, all the employer has to do then is provide the employee and employer information and the bot will essentially take care of the rest. The process is quick, complies with regulations, and is very straightforward for the employer.



Daniel continues: “Approximately 380,000 companies have reportedly already claimed GBP2.8m so far, with those submissions set to be repeated in three weeks’ time, so the HMRC portal will continue to experience heavy demand in the coming weeks. An added benefit is that a bot can work 24/7 to do the submissions, so if the portal is slow or not available during the day, it can try again overnight.”



Lawrence and Wedlock have made this available for all size companies in the UK, in return for a very small donation to a local charity.



Daniel further explains: “We want to raise awareness of this service we’re offering because we have seen some scams attempting to defraud companies into sending them the personal details of their employees. By providing a trusted service, we can reassure companies their information will be safe.”



