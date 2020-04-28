With 4.8 Out of 5 Stars, Aryaka is One of Five “Customers’ Choice” Companies Named



San Mateo, Calif. – April 28, 2020 – Aryaka, the cloud-first WAN company and the only fully managed end-to-end SD-WAN provider, today announced the company has been recognized in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: WAN Edge Infrastructure (April 2020). Aryaka was also recently included in the Gartner Competitive Landscape: Managed SD-WAN Services* that profiled a handful of vendors out of the 100+ that Gartner identified.



“We would like to thank our customers for these great reviews and the confidence they have posed in us. Aryaka is both an SD-WAN technology vendor and a fully managed end-to-end WAN provider, delivering Cloud-First WANs. This unique combination allows us to deliver a great customer experience that is reflected in these stellar scores as opposed to customer reviews for traditional box-based SD-WAN solutions or Telco providers,” said Shashi Kiran, CMO at Aryaka.



To be named a ‘Customers’ Choice’ for 2020, a vendor needed to have 50 or more eligible reviews and an average of 4.6 or above out of 5 stars.



Customer Review Quotes



Customers reviewed Aryaka for evaluation and contracting, service and support, integration and deployment and product capabilities.



“Aryaka has been a great partner to work with. We struggled with putting our global WAN together due to both the costs and availability of private circuits in many parts of the world. Aryaka's solution allowed us to finally connect every global location on one network while saving the company a significant amount of money. The deployment was very easy.” Infrastructure Architect in the manufacturing industry.



“We have used Aryaka for over three years and have always had a great experience. Setup, deployment, post-deployment support has all been top notch. Moves and changes are quick and easy, and their support team is second to none. My account team is always available for general questions and escalations if needed and truly understand our business and how to help us grow.” Global Network Infrastructure Manager in the finance industry.



“Our overall experience with Aryaka over the past three years has been nothing but satisfying. We converted from MPLS to SDWAN to efficiently support our global enterprise communications and operations. Added benefit included reducing our monthly run rate and support costs. Aryaka helped us make the transition painless with no connectivity down time to our internal customers.” Director of IT Infrastructure in the transportation industry.



In December, Aryaka announced it was the only managed SD-WAN vendor and end-to-end provider to be positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Visionaries quadrant of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. Among the evaluation criteria to be included in that report included an organization’s ability to execute and its completeness of vision.



Aryaka’s managed SD-WAN service delivers the flexibility, operational simplicity, and scalability required by CIOs in the current dynamic environment. Aryaka’s customers, as we believe is reflected in our Gartner Peer Insights feedback, are aligned in their view that by going with Aryaka, they have one less thing – the WAN - to worry about.



“Many managed service providers offer managed SD-WAN, and they are good at what they do. And, many vendors develop SD-WAN technology, and likewise, are good at what they do, but they must fulfill either through a service provider or sell directly to enterprise IT as part of a do-it-yourself model. Aryaka is the only company to cross over both domains. There’s no need to settle for either/or when you can have both,” Kiran concluded.



Aryaka SmartConnect managed SD-WAN Cuts Across All Regions and Verticals



Aryaka’s Peer Reviews reflect a distribution across industry verticals, regions and company sizes. All reviews for Aryaka’s SmartConnect can be found here: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/wan-edge-infrastructu...



Additional Resources:

Gartner’s Managed SD-WAN Competitive Landscape*. This report identified more than 100 vendors offering managed SD-WAN services. Providers profiled were selected to showcase some prominent examples of different competing strategies and trends in the market today.



Aryaka blog by David Ginsburg, providing more context on the Gartner ‘Voice of the Customer’



Register for the Aryaka 2020 Global State of the WAN webinar and download the eBook.



For more on Aryaka, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/

Visit the Aryaka blog: https://www.aryaka.com/blog/

Follow Aryaka on Twitter: @AryakaNetworks

Visit Aryaka on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aryaka-networks/



The vendors included in the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinctions for WAN edge infrastructure were announced on 26 March 2020. Reviews submitted between 1 March 2019 and 29 February 2020 were considered for determining Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinctions.



About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.



Gartner Disclaimers:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



* - Gartner Competitive Landscape: Managed SD-WAN Services, Gaspar Valdivia, Ted Corbett, 2 March 2020



About Aryaka



Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN company, brings agility, simplicity and a great experience to consuming the WAN-as-a-service. An optimized global network and innovative technology stack delivers the industry’s #1 managed SD-WAN service and sets the gold standard for application performance. Aryaka’s SmartServices platform offers connectivity, application acceleration, security, cloud networking and insights, leveraging global orchestration and provisioning. The company’s customers include hundreds of global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100.

###



UK Aryaka Media Contact:



Elliot Harrison

Associate Director

Positive

Ph: +44 (0)20 3637 0649

M: +44 (0)7763 683 055

E: eharrison@positivemarketing.com



Ines Mitsou

Account Manager

Positive

Ph: +44 (0)20 3637 0640

M: +44 (0)770 38 84 664

E: imitsou@positivemarketing.com