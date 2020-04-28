LuxDeco, the leading global platform for luxury interiors, has released its LuxDeco 100 for 2020.



Now in its second year, the annually published list serves to highlight the world’s leading interior designers and celebrate them for the creativity, industry impact and commitment to luxury design which they contribute to the design world.



For its second year, the list has been expanded from 50 designers to 100, chosen by LuxDeco’s internal selection panel.



Featured designers include previous honorees such as Francis Sultana, Jean-Louis Deniot, Kelly Wearstler and Martyn Lawrence Bullard, as well as new inductees including Damien Langlois-Meurinne, Fran Hickman, Joyce Wang and Studio CD.



“Celebrating incredible interiors and sharing them as inspiration for our community is one of our duties as a leading platform for luxury interiors—it goes hand-in-hand with our commitment to help people create beautiful homes,” explains Chief Creative Officer Jon Sharpe, “The design world is brilliantly diverse and there are many interior designers who are really creating waves that will be felt for generations of designers to come. We were able to narrow the field down to 100 as we focused on our three criteria: creativity, industry impact and commitment to luxury design. As an international platform, our task was to identify those people who are making a difference in the design industry around the globe, not just one particular country, so this really does represent a world-wide snapshot of creative brilliance.”



Always aiming to view design through a lens of inclusivity, the list spotlights design studios whose primary bases span four continents and it has a 51 male/41 female split of Creative Directors with 8 studios having joint Heads of Design.



The LuxDeco 100 list will be promoted throughout the year to the brand’s 275,000 social media followers and database of over 150,000 interior design enthusiasts around the world. This will take the form of spotlighting the individual designers and their work, as well as collaborating with them on exciting new marketing initiatives such as dedicated edits featured on luxdeco.com.



https://www.luxdeco.com/luxdeco100



ABOUT LUXDECO



LuxDeco is the world’s leading luxury interiors platform which is changing the way people design and shop for their homes. Hailed as the "Net-a-Porter of interiors" by the Financial Times and The Daily Telegraph, LuxDeco is an industry disrupter providing an enjoyable and seamless journey for customers, from discovery to purchase, through customised suggestions, an unparalleled product offering and responsive customer service.



LuxDeco offers international clientele access to hundreds of the world’s leading interior brands, including AERIN, Bernhardt, Cire Trudon, Eichholtz, Kelly Wearstler and Ralph Lauren, and has delivered tens of thousands of products to customers in more than 60 countries. Founded in 2012 by serial entrepreneur Jonathan Holmes, LuxDeco is redefining the luxury interior design experience, helping people around the world to live beautifully.



https://www.luxdeco.com/