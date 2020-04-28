As countries around the world begin to consider easing lockdown restrictions, there are some huge questions facing the aviation industry

• RedCabin’s first live-streamed digital event features keynote speakers from Etihad Aviation Group, United Airlines, Sekisui Kydex, Tangerine and market analysts, Counterpoint

• Webinar takes place on Thursday 7th May at 4pm (CEST) and will be comprised of live interviews, panel discussions and Q&A’s with guest panel

• Register to take part here.



BERLIN: To keep the aviation industry connected during these challenging times and provide a forum for active collaboration, RedCabin has launched a new webinar series: “Enjoying a safe aircraft cabin”.



The first live-streamed event takes place on Thursday 7th May at 4pm (CEST) and will be comprised of live interviews, panel discussions and Q&A’s with a number of industry experts. You can register to take part here.



Air travel has changed dramatically since the Covid-19 outbreak began, with fleets grounded and borders closed. As countries around the world begin to consider easing lockdown restrictions, there are some huge questions facing the aviation industry: How will airlines alter the on-board experience to prioritise passenger well-being across all classes? What will be the impact of Covid-19 on aircraft maintenance and cleaning routines? Will the pandemic lead to an industry standard for hygiene of aircraft interiors? What will be the lasting impact be on future cabin designs?



To tackle these challenges and offer participants vital industry insights at a time when they are needed most, the webinar features a panel of leading aviation figures - including:



• Bernhard Randerath, VP Design Engineering and Innovation at Etihad Aviation Group

• John Prieto, Manager IFE and WiFi Tech at United Airlines

• Ben Bettell, Program Director, Aircraft Interiors at Counterpoint

• Ronn Cort, President and COO at Sekisui Kydex

• Matt Round, Chief Creative Officer at tangerine



Together, the panel will analyse the most pressing issues facing the aviation industry today and share their latest ideas on the future of air travel. Topics to be discussed include:



• How airlines will manage the future passenger - cargo mix

• New cabin density solutions to cater for social distancing

• Reviewing of touch point materials in the cabin

• New cabin interior and seating product developments

• Establishing industry standards for hygiene of cabin interiors



Monica Wick, founder and CEO of RedCabin commented: “The Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has been a seismic event in the aviation industry. We are more fragmented than ever, with many organisations across the sector facing serious challenges.”



“To generate some clarity and consensus, our digital programme has been designed to offer the aviation industry the knowledge-sharing and fast innovation it needs right now. Collaboration leads to innovation and by bringing together airlines, manufacturers and designers we can share ideas and advice, while creating a unified vision for the future of our industry.”



“I would also like to personally thank our long-term partner, Sekisui Kydex, for continuing to support our mission and this webinar series.”



For more information, please click here.



About RedCabin:



Founded in 2017, RedCabin is an exclusive global aviation summit series focused on using collaboration and interactivity to develop new products, partnerships and processes which tackle the biggest challenges in aviation and improve the passenger experience.



Attended by senior executives from the world’s major aviation organisations – including airlines, design houses and manufacturers – RedCabin is the birthplace of many innovative projects and ideas which are reshaping how we travel.



Headquartered in Berlin, the summits take place four times a year in venues renowned for aviation history and innovation.



For more information on RedCabin and its vision, please visit: https://redcabin.de/



