Chesterbrook, Pa. – April 29, 2020 – Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, today announced that Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and equipment, has selected Boomi’s integration platform and API management product to deliver additional business value.



Oshkosh Corporation is a global Fortune 500 company that designs and manufactures products that are used to build, serve and protect people and communities around the world. With the company’s large global footprint and more than 15,000 team members, Oshkosh relies on many industry leading technologies to drive innovation and operational excellence to serve the needs of their global team members.



The Digital Technology (DT) team at Oshkosh Corporation is led by Anupam Khare, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer. Mr. Khare is dedicated to embracing market leading technologies for improving the skills of employees, driving innovation across the enterprise, and seamlessly integrating systems around the globe in order to deliver competitive advantages and driving business value. Under Mr. Khare’s leadership, the Digital Technology team has been acknowledged for their commitment to innovation by being selected for the CIO100 award for two consecutive years.



When selecting an integration platform, the Digital Technology team was focused on selecting a partner and platform which could seamlessly deliver on the following Digital Technology strategies:



Oshkosh’s People First approach - Equipping Digital Technology team members with the tools that affords them the opportunity to shift their skill and time towards innovation. Boomi dramatically reduces hands on development time for integrations so that team members can shift their focus to value-add projects that drive innovation.



Modernization - Oshkosh has embarked on a system modernization journey where seamless and easy integration of systems is vital to transformation. A standardized modern-day integration approach will accelerate technology driven business transformation.



Oshkosh is investing in cloud, analytics, and robotic process automation, where the integration of systems and data play a key role in unleashing Oshkosh team members' productivity and making better decisions through data. An API-driven focus using Boomi will help in accelerating that strategy.



The teams worked closely together during the selection process for ensuring alignment to Oshkosh’s strategic initiatives.



Don McCartney, Vice President of Enterprise Architecture and Simplification, stated that “The Boomi platform affords Oshkosh Corporation the opportunity to accelerate the delivery of our strategic initiatives and drive innovation excellence.”



“Oshkosh is realizing the power of the Boomi platform to drive better results, by operating their business more efficiently,” said Chris Port, Chief Operating Officer at Boomi. “Boomi is proud to help Oshkosh Corporation streamline its integrations so it can focus on the important work it's doing to power global progress, by building some of the industry’s toughest special trucks and access equipment. Boomi is proud to partner with such companies.”



About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Frontline™, Jerr-Dan®, Oshkosh® Airport Products, CON-E-CO® and London™. For more information, visit Oshkoshcorp.com.



About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, quickly and easily unites everything in your digital ecosystem so you can achieve better business outcomes, faster. Boomi’s intelligent, flexible, scalable platform accelerates your business results by linking your data, systems, applications, processes, and people. Harnessing the power of the cloud to unify everything inside and outside of a business, Boomi gives more than 10,000 organizations globally, the ability to future proof their application strategy. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.



