Women in Recruitment, the APSCo initiative supported by a range of stakeholders in the recruitment sector, has partnered with The Recruitment Network to offer a free online mentoring programme specifically for members of both networks.



The programme is set against a backdrop of recent research by Women in Recruitment which shows that only 11% of recruitment firms offer dedicated female mentoring schemes and over 80% do not offer enhanced maternity benefits on order to aid retention.



The programme enables female mentees in the recruitment profession to access experienced mentors (male or female), equipping them with the skills, guidance, motivation, emotional support and a role model to help them climb the career ladder or develop their business.



Commenting on the launch, Ann Swain a member of the Executive Committee of Women in Recruitment and CEO of APSco said:



“This new scheme has been launched online initially so that we can facilitate mentoring throughout the COVID 19 crisis – but meetings can also take place face to face once circumstances allow. The aim of Women in Recruitment has always been to give practical support in attracting, developing and retaining female talent as well as helping to establish the recruitment profession as a ‘beacon of excellence’ for gender equality, so that we are able to disseminate best practice throughout the wider workforce. This mentoring scheme will add real value to that aim and will be particularly beneficial at this time to those women currently on furlough."



Gordon Stoddart, Founding Director of The Recruitment Network said:



“Considering the growing fight for talent in our industry and the increased emphasis on diversity within our businesses, The Recruitment Network is committed to looking at how the recruitment industry currently attracts, retains, and treats their female talent. We want to identify any systemic issues currently in place, offering our members not only valuable insight but also practical initiatives and advice to make improvements which will help them to improve diversity. Partnering with Women in Recruitment to make this happen made absolute sense and we look forward to matching up female mentees with great mentors in the coming weeks.”



