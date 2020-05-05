Aryaka Ranks Sixth for the Second Consecutive Year, Based on Installed and Billable U.S. Managed SD-WAN Sites at Year-End 2019



San Mateo, Calif. – May 5, 2020 – Aryaka, the cloud-first WAN company, today announced the company achieved a position on Vertical Systems Group’s 2019 U.S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN Services LEADERBOARD benchmark.



Aryaka was joined in the LEADERBOARD by AT&T, Hughes, Verizon, CenturyLink, Windstream and Comcast. Each LEADERBOARD service provider has two percent (2%) or more of installed and billable Carrier Managed SD-WAN customer sites in the U.S. as of year-end 2019.



“We are thrilled to be recognized again as a leader by Vertical Systems Group’s Year-End 2019 LEADERBOARD for U.S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN Services,” said Shashi Kiran, CMO of Aryaka. “Our SD-WAN technology, global presence and the white glove service delivery with 24 X 7 support, all come together to deliver a unique experience that goes beyond traditional carriers and results in high net promotor scores.”



According to Vertical Systems Group, “Billable U.S. installations of Carrier Managed SD-WAN Services increased 89% in 2019. As projected in our prior research, large businesses and enterprises are increasingly relying on service providers to help configure, implement and manage their SD-WAN deployments.”



Aryaka, the only fully managed end-to-end SD-WAN provider that also provides its own technology, delivers the flexibility, operational simplicity and scalability required in the current dynamic environment, providing a “worry-free” approach to managed services. Aryaka offers a rich set of managed services that are seamlessly integrated to deliver the highest possible user experience. These on-demand services are designed with “cloud-first” principles for easy consumption, operational simplicity and scale.



“The U.S. managed SD-WAN market expanded rapidly in 2019 as backlogged orders from the prior year were fulfilled by key service providers,” said Rick Malone, principal of Vertical Systems Group. “While the duration and depth of the coronavirus economic collapse is unknown, we expect resiliency across bandwidth intensive VPN markets, but acute vulnerability for the SD-WAN networks supporting the retail and travel verticals.”



This news comes on the heels of Aryaka’s fourth annual State of the WAN report, which revealed that application performance, impacted by network complexity at the edge and in the cloud, is the key enterprise concern this year for organizations implementing SD-WAN and one of the perceived barriers to deployment. In addition, 87% of the respondents are now open to considering a managed SD-WAN service, growing from 59% in 2019. This speaks to the perceived flexibility and simplicity of a fully managed service, an even greater imperative in today’s uncertain environment. The full report, which surveyed over 1000 global enterprises, can be found here.



Aryaka also recently announced new customer wins including World Fuel Services who, in December, selected Aryaka to assist the company with its digital transformation, network simplification and managed services. World Fuel Services markets, sells and distributes aviation, marine and land fuel and related products and services to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.



Additionally, Aryaka recently introduced its SmartServices platform, bringing together the different connectivity, security, multi-cloud, and optimization capabilities offered as part of its fully-managed SD-WAN service. This announcement included a new regional offering, HybridWAN functionality that includes broadband internet, and a managed virtual firewall service with Palo Alto Networks.



