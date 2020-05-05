I WANTED SOMETHING FOR PEOPLE LIKE ME, CURIOUS TYPES

The Good Life Experience is about connecting with things that really matter. Unlike any other festival, equal emphasis is placed on craft, outdoor activity, food, music and ideas. This is a festival of discovery but also of fun. The four-day celebration takes place from September 10th to 13th at the historic North Wales estate that once was the home of William Ewart Gladstone, four times the Prime Minister to Queen Victoria, now home to festival co-founders Charlie and Caroline Gladstone.



Now in its seventh year, The Good Life Experience features: top chefs cooking over a huge campfire; music curated by BBC 6 Music’s Cerys Matthews; talks and debates in Hawarden Castle; a wide range of wild adventures including fire walking, foraging and wild swimming; and a full programme of activities for dogs including the world’s first dog diving championship!



It was an ongoing discussion about The Search for the Good Life that led four friends - Cerys Matthews, Steve Abbott and Charlie and Caroline Gladstone - to create a four-day gathering devoted to life’s simple pleasures. Bringing together nature lovers, writers, cooks, rebels, philosophers, musicians, makers and pioneers, to rejoice in things that make life richer, more rewarding and better fun.







"I WANTED SOMETHING FOR PEOPLE LIKE ME, CURIOUS TYPES, WHERE IT’S WHAT YOU’RE DOING WITH YOUR HANDS AND WHAT YOU’RE DOING WITH YOUR BRAIN THAT MATTERS.”

Cerys Matthews, The Good Life Experience Co-Founder



Festival-goers will discover and connect with “The Search for The Good Life”; a life that’s fulfilled and considered but is also fun and values the things that matter. Family, friends, a heartfelt connection with The Great Outdoors, proper food and drink, music that comes from the soul, wonderful books, and craft. All the things that don’t cost a great deal but that make life richer, more rewarding and better fun.



For ticket details: https://www.thegoodlifeexperience.co.uk/tickets