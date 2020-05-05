Enate a Cheltenham-based SaaS company whose software helps businesses to automate their processes more rapidly, has raised £2.2m (GBP) from the Northern Venture Capital Trust (VCT) Funds, which are managed by Mercia.



The investment, which concluded during lockdown, will allow Enate to further develop its platform and expand its customer base and distributor network across Europe and Asia.



Enate was founded by Kit Cox, a software developer who initially created the system to help businesses manage outsourcing more efficiently. However, with the growth in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), he recognised the need for a product that could orchestrate the combined human and digital workforce.



“We’re particularly proud to have concluded this deal to support our growth during such an unpredictable time,” confirms Kit Cox, CEO of Enate.



“COVID-19 has changed the way we work forever. Enate helps people manage a distributed and diverse workforce and get the job done, which is exactly what businesses need in the current environment. Enate will be one of the technologies that defines the future of work as the ‘new normal’ starts to emerge; a future where work is remote and working with your digital buddies is second nature.”



Launched in 2017, Enate now has a global customer base ranging from smaller services businesses to major insurers, banks and professional services firms like EY and Capgemini. The company has been growing revenue by 200 percent year on year and has seen increased demand since the lockdown, as businesses seek new ways to deliver services with a workforce operating from different locations, quickly. In one recent case, it helped a major law firm to comply with changes to EU reporting rules, after it had to abandon plans to recruit temporary office-based workers.



“The simplicity of our orchestration platform means that we can change the way that people work within days. The ability to deploy solutions at speed is hugely exciting and really shows the value of what we can deliver, simply. We are thrilled to be recognised by Mercia for our innovative service and future growth potential.”



Jason Warren of Mercia added: “As humans and bots increasingly work alongside each other, Enate orchestrates the entire workforce to ensure that businesses get the right worker for the right task at the right time. While there are myriad technologies that focus on specific tasks, Enate is unique in that it controls the whole process. We believe it could play a key role in the future of work.”



About Enate

Enate is a SaaS Service Orchestration platform that manages a workforce of humans and robots for simplified end-to-end processes. With Enate, you can plug and play any technology (RPA, AI, cognitive, NLP, machine learning), from any vendor, to get digital fast. The platform enables the delivery of services from multiple locations to local standards while maintaining complete visibility and control (including the automation of KPIs and SLAs), all aligned to detailed reporting of cost and productivity. Enate’s platform deploys within weeks.

Enate was founded by automation industry expert Kit Cox. Customers include Capgemini, Capita and Mizuho. Enate was named a Hot Vendor 2019 by HFS Research. The company currently employs 24 people in Cheltenham and a similar number in India, all of whom are working remotely during lockdown. For more information, visit [www.enate.net] or follow Enate on LinkedIn and Twitter @enateLtd.



