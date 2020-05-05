Yamaha Music London, the UK’s leading Yamaha music retailer, is championing the benefits of learning to play a musical instrument at the same time as your child.



After a hard day, it can be difficult to find new ways to unwind, especially as a family. Spending time learning a new skill like playing the guitar or the piano together will not only make your children feel special but will help you relax and feel more positive too.



You will be surprised how much you could both benefit from creating music together, no matter what your age. Not only will it keep you entertained but learning to play a music instrument can help develop social, emotional, cognitive and physical skills in children and adults and will boost brain function, health and well-being too.





Education



Homeschoolers will be pleased to know that music integrates a variety of subject areas allowing children to develop their musical skills as well as maths skills, reading and writing, science and even history. For example, lyric writing will help with English skills or parents could discuss how instruments work which will involve the physics of sound or talk about the origins of the saxophone or the role that drums played in military history.



Practice & Pace



You will need to make a conscious effort to incorporate time into your day to learn to play. Little and often is far better than a huge chunk of time where your child or you could easily be bored. You know your child best so maybe schedule twenty minutes after breakfast or before dinner every day. The time spent playing together will benefit both of you.



Don’t over plan. Let your child take the lead and determine the pace they learn at. The best way to teach is to show children how the instrument works, then step back and give them a chance to try. You can ask questions and follow along.



It is very important that the instrument is age appropriate and your child wants to play it! Make sure they can hold it comfortably and correctly.

Embrace repetition – it may be boring to you but it is not to your child, they learn through repetition. Your child will move on to the next stage when they are ready.



Practice doesn’t need to be boring. Many of the Yamaha digital pianos, keyboards and drumkits come with education apps that encourage the pupil to progress to different levels as they learn, a bit like gaming.



Online Resources



There are plenty of free virtual learning materials and music teachers available online although there doesn’t need to be any goal beyond having fun and enjoying yourselves.



Our Yamaha Music London music experts regularly post tips and there is also an exciting range of interactive Yamaha Apps as well as Apps where Yamaha has collaborated with partners like Flow Key. It is available free for three months with selected Yamaha Digital Piano and Keyboard purchases – Flowkey is one of the world's most popular apps for learning the piano and offers a huge selection of interactive song tutorials and lessons that give instant feedback and tracks progress. You’ll be amazed at how quickly you can learn to play your favourite music.



Bonding



Make the most of this time together. Having your undivided attention and support will bring you closer together and strengthen the parent-child bond that will last a lifetime.



Keep in virtual touch with family and friends and surprise them with a spontaneous performance. They will be happy to share your progress with you.



Time to Choose



Yamaha has a huge range of music instruments and accessories available for U.K. delivery, for beginners and special starter packs with everything you need to get playing. Also lots of ideas for the more experienced musicians too. Don’t hesitate to give the Yamaha Music London team of experts a call. They are on hand to answer your questions right now. Please call 0207 432 4400 or visit www.yamahamusiclondon.com



