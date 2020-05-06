London -- To support UK workers currently furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic Codeworks, a leading European coding bootcamp, is offering companies support to upskill their workforce with a free introductory course to coding.



Available online, the course teaches the basics of JavaScript, one of the most widely-used and in-demand programming languages, in around 15 hours. Codeworks will also be offering live support from their team of bootcamp Instructors, whose backgrounds include technical roles at Facebook, Google and the United Nations.



Delivery company Glovo, fashion retailer Mango, and travel website Trivago have already joined the scheme to provide free digital training to their combined workforce of tens of thousands of employees.



Research by the UK Government found that 72% of large companies and 49% of SMEs are

suffering digital skill gaps, and this shortfall in education and professional development costs the UK around £63 billion a year in lost GDP.



Codeworks’ CEO and founder Alessandro Zanardi believes that the nationwide lockdown provides a unique opportunity to close the digital skills gap and is calling on other companies with large furloughed workforces to encourage their employees to invest in their digital skills.



“With more than 9 million workers expected to be furloughed before the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us, there has never been a time when so many people are in a position to learn a new skill. The digital skills gap has hamstrung the UK economy for decades, and this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to take a giant stride towards fixing it.



“Employers should be doing all they can to look after their employees during this crisis, and learning a new skill has proven mental health benefits, not to mention improving their long-term career prospects.”



Companies interested in joining the scheme should book a call with Codeworks’ team here. Individuals wishing to join can also access the free Javascript course here.



About Codeworks



Codeworks was founded in September 2016 and operates coding bootcamps in London, Berlin, Barcelona, and remotely.



Hundreds of students have graduated Codework and gone onto successful careers in technology, working at household name companies, disruptive early-stage firms, and founding their own startups.



An industry-leading curriculum, strict admissions process and hand-picked instructors ensure Codeworks achieves excellent student outcomes. 100% of their students are hired into tech jobs within six months of graduation, with salaries 26% above the local average. Codeworks students have rated the school a solid 5 stars across a range of industry review platforms.



Codeworks operates two courses. Their flagship course, Software Engineering Immersive, lasts 12 weeks, costs GBP9,400, and gives students all the knowledge they need to start a professional coding career. Their shorter course, Web Development Immersive, is perfect for people looking to upskill in their current role. It lasts 8 weeks and costs GBP6,200. Financing options are available, including deferred tuition until a graduate is employed.



For more information, media, and interviews with staff or students, email jon@codeworks.me or call +34 697 94 08 25.