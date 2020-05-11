The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) has written to Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer with regard to the Job Retention Scheme, and the need for its managed withdrawal as the Government looks to get the UK economy back to work.



In the letter, Ann Swain, Chief Executive of APSCo says:



“APSCo understands that the Government has begun to consider how best current social distancing measures can be relaxed so that the UK economy can begin to get back to work, and that HM Treasury is investigating how those measures offered by Government to support businesses can be scaled down. As part of this, we understand that from 30 June, the Job Retention Scheme, will likely be reduced in scope.



APSCo welcomes Government commitments to gradually reduce its existing support to avoid subjecting businesses to a cliff-edge scenario. However, we would also like to recommend that any reduction in the Job Retention Scheme should be gradually tapered



to allow firms to slowly reinstate their furloughed employees, whilst still being able to access support through the scheme when necessary.



Our preferred view is that the Job Retention Scheme should be refined to give firms the flexibility they require to gradually bring furloughed employees back to work on a part-time basis, and that the percentage of salary funded by Government could then be tapered down to address any increase in working hours.



This approach would be in line with Government ambitions to scale back the scheme in a way that sustainably supports businesses. It would also enable employers to stagger how their employees return to work and help to maintain social distancing measures amongst staff in white-collar environments.”



