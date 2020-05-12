APSCo welcomes extension of the furlough scheme



Following a letter to Rishi Sunak last Thursday in which The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) asked for a managed withdrawal from the furlough scheme in order to get the UK economy back to work, the trade body has welcomed today’s announcement about the extension and tapering o the scheme.



“This is exactly what is needed”, said Ann Swain, Chief Executive of APSCo. “The fact that the full scheme has been extended until the end of July and then tapered down to allow workers back part-time until at least October is in line with our recommendations. Our view, as we expressed in the letter, was that the Job Retention Scheme should be refined to give firms the flexibility they require to gradually bring furloughed employees back to work on a part-time basis, and that the percentage of salary funded by Government could then be tapered down to address any increase in working hours. We’d like to thank the Government for listening to our views and providing a staged route to having employees back at work where they belong.”



ENDS



