Global engineering and consultancy firm, Arup, has engaged Alexander Mann Solutions to implement and manage its UK Contingent Workforce Solution (CWS), helping the brand attract the innovative talent it needs to continue to offer its broad range of high-quality professional services for its clients and the communities it works in.







Under this new contract, the global talent acquisition and management firm will be handling the transition of over 350 professionals and 50 agencies, supporting Arup’s UK contingent workforce management and growth over the next five years. Alexander Mann Solutions will be creating a centralised hub of fluid resources, with transparency and compliance built into the solution.







This latest partnership follows the successful implementation of an Emerging Talent programme that Alexander Mann Solutions rolled out for Arup in the summer of 2019.







Helen Houghton, Director of Contingent Workforce Solutions at Alexander Mann Solutions commented on the news:







“There’s no doubt that difficult times lie ahead for us all, but for those firms that rely on contingent resources, the need to attract and manage a fluid workforce remains a challenge that is critical to business success. We’re in the midst of lockdowns in the UK and worldwide due to Coronavirus, so adapting to the changing environment through virtual solutions is an absolute must. And while IR35 has been delayed, it has by no means disappeared, and there will need to be robust processes in place to support both the contract staff engaged and the company’s compliance transition. Planning for the future might come with greater uncertainty now than ever before, but access to talent will be the critical element that helps businesses recover once the bounce back arrives. And for a brand that has the likes of the London Eye, Millennium Bridge and Sydney Opera House on its repertoire, continued engagement with the creative pools of talent it needs to deliver innovative services to the built environment is of critical importance for Arup Group.”







Dave Heath, Head of People Partnering and Operations at Arup Group added:







“We operate in 33 countries around the world, acting as a giant collaborative network of experts, mobilising to solve problems in new ways. However, with no prior centralised data or systems in place to manage our flexible workforce, we needed expert support on the best way to engage our entire contingent supply chain. Our people are certainly one of our greatest assets – whether contract or permanent – and we wanted to ensure we have the systems and procedures in place that guarantees our workforce is managed in the most efficient way. The team at Alexander Mann Solutions has already delivered fantastic results for our Early Careers campaign – we’re all looking forward to seeing the results of this latest project with them.”



