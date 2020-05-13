In collaboration with Stryker® and ambulance service partners, Paraid is releasing the new Adapter+ conversion kit for frontline ambulance stretchers. The kit will enable standard Stryker® PowerPro TL and XT ambulance stretchers to be easily converted into medium-dependency, critical-care stretchers.



With over 35 years’ experience, Paraid specialises in designing and manufacturing innovative patient handling transportation solutions for hospitals, road and air ambulances and pre-hospital care.



The recent COVID-19 outbreak has required stretchers to accommodate a wider range of patient needs, making the role of the Adapter+ even more essential at this time.



In comparison to standard ambulance stretcher variants, the Adapter+ allows a wider spectrum of patient care needs to be accommodated and it also enables medical teams to securely store additional, vital medical apparatus for safe transportation.



The Adapter+ allows for various equipment configurations to suit patient requirements and can house several different types of medical apparatus, including: patient monitors, ventilators, infusion pumps and syringe drivers.



The Adapter+ kit can be retrofitted to Stryker® PowerPro TL and XT ambulance stretchers, allowing paramedics, critical care teams and other frontline hospital staff to deliver enhanced levels of support for critical care patients.



For more information about the Adapter+ conversion kit, visit www.paraid.co.uk or call 0121 700 7455.







Paraid is a leading manufacturer in patient handling transportation equipment for neonatal, paediatric and adult care sectors. The UK manufacturer designs and manufactures bespoke emergency equipment and safety solutions to mobilise patients in challenging environments.



Website: www.paraid.co.uk.



