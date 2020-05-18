A group of youngsters from Harlington have collaborated to illustrate a COVID-19 children’s storybook in a bid to raise funds for the NHS.



19-year-old art student, Chay Winter and 10-year-old schoolgirl, Kaitlyn Powell, have teamed up with author Susie Cullen to create the enchanted tale ‘COVI, The Little Green Dinosaur’.



The tale, which is about a little girl Emily who found comfort in a community dinosaur, is told in rhyme and is based on a ‘real-life’ resident who dressed as a dinosaur (COVI) and roamed the streets of Bedfordshire to entertain children in lockdown.



Aiming to ease the anxiety young children have been experiencing since the COVID-19 pandemic arose, Susie, Kaitlyn and Chay worked together to create the book so that ‘COVI’ could be with children at all times.



Author Susie Cullen said: “The word “Covid” has such negative connotations for little ones, it is a word they keep hearing that conjures up images of scary things outside their home.



"My idea was to bring a little friendly dinosaur with a similar name literally into their bedrooms in the form of a bedtime storybook.



“I wrote the poem and asked my Facebook friends to help me illustrate it. I’ve been overwhelmed by the response and enchanted by the designs that both Chay and Kaitlyn put forward.



“Other local children have also submitted their Covi drawings and these are included in the book, in the form of a collage, making it a real community effort!”



The book was created in just 4 weeks from conception to release and has already got over 50 presale orders on Amazon.



The Bedfordshire group hope that by selling the book, they can raise vital funds for NHS Charities Together.



Art student Chay Winter added: “We hope that we can sell as many books as possible in order to help little children across the world and also raise vital funds for our keyworkers.”



Former world champion boxer, Billy Schwer who is also working with the group to raise additional funds said:

“Covi is doing some amazing things out there, especially raising money for our beloved National Health Service. THEY are the real champions; they are WORLD CLASS.”



A second book featuring ‘Covi’ is now in illustration and will be made to raise funds in aid of other frontline workers including bus, taxi and railway workers, retail and care working staff.



To buy the book, please visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0876SYHRT.







• NHS Charities Together is a collective experience representing, supporting and championing the work of the NHS' official charities. NHS Charities Together Appeal

• This national campaign, brought to public attention by Captain Tom Moore is endorsed by NHS England.

• Supporting the longer term mental and rehabilitation of NHS staff, volunteers, patients and carers after the pandemic is over.

• Billy Schwer is a former British, Commonwealth, European and World Boxing Champion who is now a personal performance coach. www.billyschwer.com

• Videos of the team and the book can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e66sxHeXnxQ