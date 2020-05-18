What do you need to know about thyroid health?



Thyroid problems often become more common as women reach the menopause. These can play havoc with menopausal symptoms and may also cause long-term health issues. But they often remain undiagnosed.



In the Spring 2020 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Dr Jeni Worden, GP, gives you the lowdown on an underactive or overactive thyroid gland. She describes the symptoms, diagnosis and treatments and why these can be confused with menopausal symptoms.



“If you’re struggling with menopausal symptoms, including difficulty sleeping, hair loss and low mood, it’s important to speak to your GP,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “They may suggest you have your thyroid hormones checked to make sure there’s no problem with your thyroid gland. Thyroid problems are usually very easy to treat.”



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is completely independent and is not sponsored by any companies. It provides impartial, easily understood information to women and healthcare professionals. The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top medical experts, such as gynaecologists, GPs, consultants, specialist menopause nurses, complementary practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians etc.



Articles in the Spring 2020 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include coming off HRT, CBT and mindfulness at the menopause and skin changes at the menopause, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s talks and workshops.



The Menopause Exchange has a number of members who are happy to talk to journalists about their menopause experiences.



1. The Menopause Exchange was launched in June 1999.

2. Articles in previous issues of The Menopause Exchange newsletter include: The menopause at work; Menopause in different cultures; Libido and the menopause; Progesterone in HRT; Complementary and alternative medicines at the menopause; Coffee and tea at the menopause; All about osteoporosis.

3. The founder and director of The Menopause Exchange is Norma Goldman. Norma has a pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in health promotion. She gives talks and workshops on the menopause to employees in the workplace including hospitals, women’s groups, healthcare professionals, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions. Her daughter, Victoria Goldman, the editor of the newsletter, is an experienced health journalist, editor and proofreader, with a BSc. degree in Biomedical Science and a Master’s degree in Science Communication.

4. The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

