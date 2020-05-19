Is your dad a golf crazy? Is he craving an escape to the fairway? Then this Father’s Day treat could come at just the right time.



Golf – enjoyed safely - is now back in play. Following the PM’s statement of 10th May, outdoor sports, including golf, may be enjoyed alone, with one person from a different household or up to three others from within a household group.



So, on Sunday June 21st, what better way to surprise the dad in your life than with a PlayMoreGolf’s Experience Gift or Flexible Golf Membership – giving access to over 250 fantastic courses across the country.





So, tell me more:



PlayMoreGolf Experience Gift:

The PlayMoreGolf experience gift is THE voucher for the golfer that likes to test drive new courses, or wants to get into the sport for the first time.



The lucky golfer can play up to 10 rounds (depending on when and where they pay) at courses including the likes of Mannings Heath and Carden Park*. Once purchased the voucher is valid for 12 months and once activated the golfer will have 12 months to play their rounds of golf. The cost of the PlayMoreGolf Experience Gift is £75 and purchased online.



The Flexible Golf Membership:

The Flexible Golf Membership lets you play golf your way. If you don’t play enough golf to warrant an annual membership to a club and course, then the Flexible Golf Membership offers a more affordable alternative.



So, how does it work? Simply pay a discounted annual subscription to be a member at any one of the partner golf clubs. With the PlayMoreGolf membership, rather than paying for a discounted green fee, you will receive a number of points depending on your selected club (each club will differ). For example, if you select a £325 club, you will receive 100 points in total, 80 home points and 20 flexi points. Then simply book your next round of golf through the app or online booking platform, pay with your points and hit the course; these points will then be automatically deducted from your account. Generally, the time of day will dictate the number of points you pay to play. Details of how much it costs to play are available via the Club Map.



The PlayMoreGolf flexi points also allow you to play at any partner clubs across the UK. Flexi points can also be used to play at a nominated home club, meaning you can use all 100 points to play at your selected home club.



As soon as you can join your local club, you can start to enjoy the benefits straight away, including playing on the same day!



To book a PlayMoreGolf Experience Gift or Flexible Golf Membership for your Father’s Day gift head where a voucher, with your own personalised Father’s Day message, will be created.



*Regional Golf Club Clusters

More than 250 partner clubs are available to join with PlayMoreGolf, with new clubs being added every month. Across the UK, these include:





- Greater London

- Yorkshire

- Essex

- Staffordshire

- Oxfordshire

- Devon

- Cheshire

- Cambridgeshire

- Buckinghamshire





Contact:

About PlayMoreGolf

PlayMoreGolf is the first flexible golf membership linking individual golf clubs across the United Kingdom under one membership. Providing more choice, more value, more flexibility and more

convenience for golfers, whilst still enjoying the benefits of golf club membership.

- 9,000 members

- Over 250 golf club partners

- Partners of Golf England and Golf Wales

- Launched in 2016