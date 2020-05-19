New AI-powered Agent Assist helps to manage contacts from existing and potential students during busy enrolment periods



Puzzel, a leading cloud-based contact centre software provider, has announced that London’s largest further education college group, Capital City College Group, has successfully implemented Puzzel’s omni-channel customer service solution including the latest AI-powered Agent Assist technology. The organisation’s contact centre uses Puzzel’s range of voice, email, SMS, Webchat and social media capabilities to provide a joined-up learning advisory service across multiple brands for the largest college group in London. Since adopting the Puzzel solution, the group has improved the experience for customers, agents and approximately 28,500 students, dramatically reducing call abandonment rates by 68% in one academic year alone.



Lenka Annan, Contact Centre Manager of Capital City College Group commented, “We are particularly impressed by the simplicity of the Puzzel solution. For agents, the beauty of the system is that they can handle enquiries in all channels from within the same application, saving time and vastly improving the agent experience. They can proactively schedule calls or reach out to missed calls or chats to maximise response rates, one of the team’s most important success metrics. Then, when the busy recruitment period arrives, we simply add new agents swiftly and cost-efficiently, thanks to the scalability of the Puzzel solution.”



Most recently, Capital City College Group has started to use Puzzel’s new Agent Assist, a powerful solution that is driven by Artificial Intelligence to present agents with suggested responses to customer queries based on historic and ongoing interactions. This coincides with a project to build a knowledgebase to empower agents with comprehensive content through closer collaboration with the curriculum teams. Enabling quick and easy access to relevant product knowledge directly from the Puzzel Customer Service Platform.



Børge Astrup, CEO of Puzzel added, “We are privileged to be working with Capital City College Group to improve the provision of information and advice to students through their preferred channel. Puzzel Agent Assist makes life easier for agents by automatically finding answers to enquiries and suggesting replies – rather like a whisper in the ear. Agents can even engage directly with Agent Assist through text communication to ask their own questions and proactively respond to customers with the answer. This is innovation at its best.”



Quality Assurance is also very important to Capital City College Group and over time, the Puzzel solution has become a strategic quality assurance tool that promotes the sharing of good practice and continuous improvement across the whole establishment. Management relies on Puzzel’s advanced reporting functionality to produce customised reports, while agents can track their own performance against real-time response rates. The team also utilises Puzzel to monitor its complete archive of agent/customer interactions, enabling it to share good practice, boost performance and improve service quality.



Lenka Annan concluded, “Ever since we first engaged with Puzzel in 2017, we’ve always trusted them to deliver every step of the way. Today, the addition of Agent Assist marks the beginning of the next exciting phase of our Puzzel implementation. The technology has already totally transformed the agent experience, empowering them to provide a positive, supportive service to students.”



About Puzzel

Puzzel is a leading cloud-based contact centre software provider and one of the first pioneers to develop a cloud-based contact centre offering. Today, the company combines its omni-channel technology with artificial intelligence capabilities to provide comprehensive, end-to-end customer interaction solutions in an age of digitization. Puzzel was recognized as a Challenger in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant report for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) in Western Europe for the fifth consecutive year given its strong growth, functional capabilities, strengths in standards and compliance, customer service and support. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices in six European markets including the U.K., the company serves more than 900 customers across 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.puzzel.com



About Capital City College Group

Capital City College Group is London’s largest further education college group, providing exceptional education and training for our students, business clients and other stakeholders. We comprise three of London’s largest most popular colleges – City and Islington College, Westminster Kingsway College and the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London (CONEL) – as well as a bespoke training provider for employers and apprentices, Capital City College Training. We also offer Higher Education courses, including degrees, foundation degrees, HNCs and HNDs. Visit www.capitalccg.ac.uk



