Church & Dwight UK Ltd is currently providing personal care goods to NHS and care home staff and patients of Kent based hospitals and care homes. As a Folkstone based business, Church & Dwight UK Ltd believes strongly that giving back and supporting their local community is paramount to their corporate response to the current crisis.



Specific local outreach and initiatives include:



• Donation at present of 20,000 bottles of Hand Sanitiser 400ml to local hospitals.



• Distribution of 30,000 units of everyday brands such as Batiste, Arm & Hammer, Femfresh, Sterimar and Spinbrush.



• C&D employees rallied together to deliver Hand Sanitiser to local Care Homes throughout the local catchment area of Folkestone, Cheriton, Dover, Sandgate and Hythe.



• Distribution of personal care products to 3 acute hospitals in East Kent, (Ashford, Margate and Canterbury), the South East Coast Ambulance Service and the Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust.



• Further product donation to NHS London hospitals including, UCLH, Charing Cross Hospital, Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital and Kings.



Michael Benson, Marketing Director for Church & Dwight UK who is helping coordinate the company’s Covid-19 response:



” As a business operating and headquartered in Folkestone, we are passionate and committed in supporting the local Kent population and medical community during these uncertain and extremely difficult times. The teams acted quickly to pause brand production in our factory and began producing large quantities of hand sanitiser. We hope this and the donation of C&D personal care goods helps relieve product shortages and supports the elderly, NHS front line workers and Care Home staff. We thank the remarkable and courageous people working in the fight against this pandemic. We greatly appreciate the outstanding support you give every day.”



Church and Dwight UK Ltd is part of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. based in Princeton, New Jersey, USA and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. was founded in 1846 and is a leader in the fast-growing consumer products and personal care industry, with brands such as Batiste, Nair, Femfresh, Waterpik and Arm & Hammer.



For more information and imagery, please contact david@capsulecomms.com at Capsule Comms or call the press office on 02075804312



Notes to Editors

- Church & Dwight UK Ltd employs 336 people in the Folkestone area

- 2 cans of Batiste are sold every second in the globally

- Batiste is sold in over 65+ countries

- 240,000 cans are made daily in the UK from the Folkstone warehouse