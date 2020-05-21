• Despite a 10% drop in overall vacancies week-on-week, some sectors are showing positive signs



• Demand for cleaning and maintenance staff increased 37% following Boris Johnson’s announcement as businesses make office environments safe for staff to return



• Transport vacancies increased 6% as the country looks to get moving again, with security roles accounting for 19% of new jobs added last week to keep the public safe while travelling



While vacancies in the UK dropped in the week following the Prime Minister’s easing of lockdown restrictions, dipping 10% week-on-week, the uptick in maintenance, cleaning and transport roles during this period indicates an attempt to get Britain working again. That’s according to the latest real-time statistics from the world’s largest network of job boards, Broadbean Technology.



Cleaning and maintenance vacancies spike to support return to work



In the week ending 17th May, Broadbean Technology’s data indicated a 37% increase in cleaning and maintenance vacancies compared to the week leading up to Boris Johnson’s announcement, as more businesses looked to re-open offices as lockdown restrictions are eased. These roles accounted for 39% of all new jobs added last week, indicating an increase in employers looking to make work environments safe for returning staff.



With the construction industry given the green light to begin work again, it’s perhaps no surprise that vacancy numbers increased 11% week-on-week as site managers seek to replace those unable to return to work due to illness or home-care requirements.



Transport and security demand increases to getting Britain moving again



As Britain tries to ‘get back to work’, transport and logistics noted an uptick in staffing demands. Procurement and warehouse management saw an 11% increase while transport and traffic noted a 6% rise in vacancies posted week-on-week. This is indicative of the expansion of public transport options, including the extra train services which began running this week.



As transport chiefs seek to make public travel safer and bring in additional security resources to enforce social distancing and crowd control measures, security roles also increased, accounting for 19% of all new vacancies added last week.



Alex Fourlis, Managing Director at Broadbean Technology

“While it’s perhaps too early to say that things are on the up, our data indicates some positivity as Britain tries to get back to work. As businesses look to open offices, demand for safe public transport increases and construction gets going again, the challenge facing employers now is finding enough people willing and able to get back to work. With much of the UK workforce struggling with childcare options, illness and potentially juggling work commitments with living with a vulnerable person, the resources aren’t necessarily available to return to normal activities. We expect demand for staff for sectors that form the foundation of the country’s workforce – such as cleaning, maintenance and transport – to continue to grow in the coming weeks and months.”





