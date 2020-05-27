Press Release: London, UK

27 May 2020

Small Cap Awards



Small Cap Awards 2020 Shortlist Announcement



Virtual Awards Webinar Event to take place on Thursday 25th June



The Small Cap Awards is an annual opportunity to recognise outstanding achievement focused on smaller quoted companies. The Shortlist of nominees has now been confirmed.



The winners in each category will be announced on Thursday 25th June at the Awards Webinar and will celebrate success for UK listed Small Caps.



The Small Cap Awards Dinner was originally scheduled to take place at the Montcalm Hotel on the 25th of June.



Under the circumstances however, it was felt that a virtual awards ceremony would provide the best available opportunity to celebrate the best of the UK Small Cap community.



Since its founding in mid-2012, the Small Cap Network has successfully enabled the small and micro-cap sector to meet, share updates and insights and foster new ideas and opportunities. The awards have always shone a light on the best companies and individuals in the community across eleven categories.



The Small Cap Awards committee is delighted to have the continued support of Hamlins LLP as headline partners for the awards.



Daniel Bellau, Corporate Finance Partner and Head of Corporate at Hamlins LLP said:

“We are delighted and proud to be the long term sponsors of this event. As specialists working with small cap quoted companies we consider that , right now, it is more important than ever that we recognise the very best that small cap community has to offer.”



The shortlist has been selected by a judging panel comprised of leaders in the Small Cap sector and is Chaired by Claire Noyce, CEO at Hybridan LLP. The full judging panel and award categories and shortlisted companies can be viewed here:



https://smallcapnetwork.co.uk/2020-awards/.



The winners in each category will be announced on Thursday 25th June at the Awards Webinar to be held in London and will celebrate success for UK listed Small Caps.



-ends-





































Notes to Editors



The eighth annual Small Cap Awards Webinar will take place from 4pm on Thursday 25 June 2020 in London. To register for a place please go to the web address below:



https://smallcapnetwork.co.uk/events/



2020 Award categories:



IPO of the Year

Company of the Year

Executive Director of the Year

Transaction of the Year

Technology Company of the Year

Innovative Financing of the Year

Impact Company of the Year

Analyst of the Year

Journalist of the Year

UK Smaller Companies Fund Manager of the Year

VCT Manager of the Year







The judging panel consists of:



(Chair) Claire Noyce Managing Partner and Chief Executive at Hybridan



Dale Bellis

Director of the AiM Investment Team at Maven Capital Partners UK LLP

James Faulkner

Editor-in-Chief at Master Investor

Guy Feld

Fund Manager at Canaccord Genuity Fund Management

Richard Gill

Head of Research at Align Research

Connor Grimes

Investment Manager at Seneca Partners

Helen James

Partner, HW Fisher

Ms Alexander Lindsay

Investment Director, Calculus Capital

Judith Mackenzie

Partner & Head of Public Equity at Downing LLP

Anand Sambasivan

Co-founder & CEO of PrimaryBid Limited

Dominic Weller

Fund Manager at Octopus Investments

Simone Westerhuis

Managing Director, LGB Investments

Gervais Williams

Head of Equities at Premier Miton Group plc.





www.smallcapawards.com

www.smallcapnetwork.co.uk

Twitter @sce_club #smallcap2020

For more information contact:

Registration Queries: lou@smallcapnetwork.co.uk

Other queries: info@smallcapnetwork.co.uk



About the Sponsors:





About Hamlins LLP

Hamlins LLP is a commercial law firm renowned for its industry expertise, entrepreneurial approach, and quality lawyers who are recognised leaders in their fields. We have deep market knowledge of the media, digital, real estate, sport, retail and leisure industries.



For more information, go to

www.hamlins.co.uk



About Master Investor

Master Investor Ltd. is a UK based investment media and events company, backed by visionary entrepreneur, Jim Mellon, amongst the top 10% in the Sunday Times Rich List.

In today’s world of ever greater uncertainty, a growing number of people are taking their financial future into their own hands. Master Investor is there to provide private investors with the intellectual stimulation necessary to make that journey.





For more information, go to

https://masterinvestor.co.uk/