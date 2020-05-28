• RedCabin’s live-streamed digital event features keynote speakers from JetBlue Airways, Alaska Airlines, Boeing and Seattle-based design consultancy, TEAGUE

BERLIN: With global travel restrictions beginning to ease and many airlines aiming to increase flight schedules as of July, RedCabin is returning with the next edition of its “Enjoying a safe aircraft cabin” webinar series. This episode will explore new, sustainable aircraft cabin solutions and the future of the on-board passenger experience in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.



The live-streamed event takes place on Wednesday 3rd June at 5pm (CEST) and will be comprised of live interviews, panel discussions and Q&A’s with a number of industry experts, including:



• Anthony Harcup, Senior Director at TEAGUE

• Mariya Stoyanova, Director of Product Development at JetBlue

• Christopher Dela Rosa, Cabin Product and Experience Manager at Alaska Airlines

• Rebekah Willis, Senior Manager - Customer Engineering at Boeing



The airline industry is anticipating uplift in passenger traffic in the coming months. However, with covid-19 infection rates still rising, passenger anxiety will be at an all-time high. The airlines that provide the highest levels of comfort and reassurance to their passengers stand to capture the all-important share of a very cautious market. With revenues at an all-time low, airlines must insure that any money spent on solutions to this problem is not just a short-term fix, but also serves as an investment in a sustainable future.



Our keynote panel will be sharing their thoughts and ideas on a number of vital questions, including:



• What are passengers greatest travel anxieties and how can airlines support them?

• How will attitudes change long-term and what will this mean for the aviation industry?

• What are the new economics of air travel?

• What new aircraft cabin solutions are airlines looking to adopt and which will have the most positive impact?

• What lessons can be learnt from China’s return to air travel?



Monica Wick, founder and CEO of RedCabin commented: “The coronavirus outbreak has created a seismic shift within the aviation industry – with passenger attitudes and the on-board experience changing dramatically.For the industry to get back on its feet we need to collaborate, share knowledge and best practice advice, as well as develop a consensus on what the on-board passenger experience should look like.



“Following the tremendous success of our first webinar, we are returning to get an industry perspective on the latest developments in aircraft cabin interiors and discuss the roadmap for the return of commercial aviation, using lessons learnt from China.”



