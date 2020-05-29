In any other category, a stagnation of 100 years would be unacceptable

100 years of maintaining the status-quo is being challenged by a small Swiss company, with a fitting name - RÉDUIT



Most of the cosmetics products and staple names known today were born out of the early Hollywood film industry in the 1920s with stars like Theda Bara and her makeup artist, Helena Rubenstein, and other key figures such as Max Factor, Elisabeth Arden and Eugene Schueller (founded L’Oréal in 1909).



Cosmetics have been evolving together with our society, centre-stage, for over a century, but at a very different rate than almost any other product. Mascara is still mascara, lipstick is still lipstick, blush is still blush. Whilst cars still have 4 wheels, everything else has changed: the motor is electric, GPS does the navigation and computers manage performance, traction and breaking – it's a completely different beast! In any other category, a stagnation of 100 years would be unacceptable on any level, but in beauty it has been the - a constant.



This is an unfortunate reality. Being one of the pioneers of advertising, the beauty industry has continued to thrive, but without greater focus on which innovations are actually moving it forwards.



Performance is limited with active ingredients oftentimes only present in quantities needed to justify claims. The products are rich in thickeners, emulsifiers and stabilisers that function only to improve secondary effects such as touch, or texture and prolong the shelf-life of products, but that actually hinder the delivery of the actives and performance of the products while unnecessarily adding to waste.



“To really innovate, to design products like they should have been designed in the first place, you need to step out of the (beauty) industry, focus on the consumer, and consider all the technologies available today” says RÉDUIT. The company has created a unique product platform focused on delivery and effectiveness without compromises, arriving to a stunning solution, the Hairpods™, with 38x better performance centred around magnetic misting, all whist reducing waste by 20x at the same time.



The company is rolling out a series of new products with its 20-20 campaign, releasing one new product each week for 20 weeks. Today, RÉDUIT is announcing the arrival of its latest addition, the Volume Mist Hairpods™ designed to add weightless volume at the touch of a button, infusing hair with a volumising, hydrating treatment that lasts all day. Restoring the hair fibre at its source, the Volume Mist Hairpods™ transform fine, limp hair with a weightless and lasting body boost in seconds.



In addition to reduit.com, the Volume Mist Hairpods™ will be available on CurrentBody, the beauty device experts, Amazon Launchpad, as well as at a selected number of high-end department stores.



