Capital City College Group (www.capitalccg.ac.uk), London’s largest further education college group, reacted swiftly to the Coronavirus emergency with the contact centre team – remotely providing vital services to its students across all communication channels and functions.



At very short notice Capital City College Group also helped a partner college by creating an additional queue and routing all calls via its Puzzel cloud-based customer service platform to the contact centre team working from home.



Lenka Annan, Contact Centre Manager at Capital City College Group said, “As a result of the Coronavirus crisis, the flexibility of our contact centre solution was well and truly tested. However, the agility provided by the Puzzel platform and close collaboration with its people meant we were able to maintain service for the Group and a partner college quickly and effectively. Puzzel helped us to respond and reassure students at this difficult time.”



Børge Astrup, CEO of Puzzel commented, “The widespread impact of COVID-19 on the educational and business world has thrown a spotlight on flexible and remote-working. To help customers, Puzzel introduced a new call handling and voice routing solution that could be up and running within 48 hours. We were delighted to work with Capital City College to keep things as close as possible to business as usual.”



About Puzzel

Puzzel is a leading cloud-based contact center software provider and was a pioneer in offering integrated customer engagement as an easily-deployed service. Today, the company combines omni-channel technology with artificial intelligence capabilities to provide comprehensive, end-to-end customer interaction solutions in an age of digitization. Puzzel was recognized as a Challenger in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant report for Contact Center as a Service in Western Europe for the fifth consecutive year, reflecting its rapid growth, functional breadth, standards compliance, and commitment to customer service and support. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices in six European markets including the U.K., Puzzel serves more than 900 customers across 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.puzzel.com.



About Capital City College Group

Capital City College Group is London’s largest further education college group, providing exceptional education and training for our students, business clients and other stakeholders. We comprise three of London’s largest most popular colleges – City and Islington College, Westminster Kingsway College and the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London (CONEL) – as well as a bespoke training provider for employers and apprentices, Capital City College Training. We also offer Higher Education courses, including degrees, foundation degrees, HNCs and HNDs. Visit www.capitalccg.ac.uk



