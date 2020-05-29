A no-nonsense self tan for product conscious people.



Rhian Sugden has spent lockdown topping up her tan, with a brand new product she helped develop after suffering from fertility problems. 18 months ago, Rhian embarked on a mission. After discovering that she wouldn’t be able to conceive naturally, she and her actor husband, Oliver Mellor, went through two exhausting rounds of IVF treatment.



Throughout the process, experts recommended she stopped using all cosmetic products that contain harsh chemicals or additives, which is when she decided to cut out all of the nonsense and went completely tan-free for over 12 months.



Rhian even hired an alternative therapies specialist and became much more conscious of her product choices, ditching her go-to brands in favour of more natural alternatives. In light of her fertility struggles, she wanted to create a more natural self tan, using minimal ingredients while still achieving maximum results.



As consumers, it’s down to us to be cautious when it comes to the types of products we use and what ingredients are inside them. Countless beauty products contain unnecessarily harsh chemicals, parabens, colourants and a bunch of other nasties, that simply put, really aren’t that good for us and can be known to cause adverse health effects.



Produced with the kindest formulation possible, Rhian has teamed up with award-winning tanning brand Rose & Caramel to launch Clarity. Free from unnecessary additives and harsh chemicals, Clarity is made using all vegan-friendly ingredients, as well as natural caramel colouring - and contains absolutely no harsh chemicals, parabens, colourants or other nasties!



With a streak free formula that is hydrating and kind to skin, they have taken out all of the bad, while leaving in all of the good, so that you can achieve a flawless self tan at home, without having to worry about what’s inside. Now that you’ve got some Clarity in your life, why settle for anything less.



Rhian said: “Oliver and I have spent the past 18 months having IVF treatment and learnt so much about how the body works. I want to give myself the best possible chance of having a baby, so I took a long, hard look at all of the cosmetic products I was using and decided to cut out all of the nonsense. Lots of beauty products contain a bunch of additives that just aren't needed, so it really can’t be good to regularly put them onto your skin.



“After meeting the founder of Rose & Caramel at an event, I approached them and we started to develop a more stripped back, natural tanning solution. But while this project stemmed from my fertility issues, Clarity is the ideal self tan for anybody who is conscious of the types of products they are using and takes more care of their wellbeing - it uses minimal ingredients while still achieving maximum results.



“It also means so much to me that Fertility Network UK are Clarity’s official charity partner, with £1 from every bottle sold being donated directly to them.”



Rose & Caramel founder, Rosie Greenhalgh, said: “When Rhian told us about her fertility struggles and how she had cut out a lot of her usual products, it made perfect sense for us to partner together and create a more natural self tan for product conscious consumers.



“All of Clarity’s ingredients are vegan friendly, we’ve used natural caramel colouring and cut out all harsh ingredients. We’ve stripped our formula back - but without compromising on the quality of the tan.”



£1 from every bottle sold is being donated directly to Clarity’s charity partner, Fertility Network UK - which is the UK’s leading fertility and IVF charity who provide support, advice and guidance to people faced with fertility issues.



Clarity costs £23.99GBP per bottle and is available for online pre-order now with 25% discount and will be available nationwide from 15th June.



Rhian Sugden is a lingerie and glamour model, and TV personality who is most well known for being one of the longest standing Page 3 girls - and for her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother. Over the year’s Rhian has worked on some amazing modelling campaigns for brands including Ann Summers, Lynx and her infamous stint as the Pot Noodle Siren.



Founded in 2010 by Rosie Greenhalgh, Rose & Caramel is an award-winning tanning and beauty brand based in Greater Manchester. Stocked in the UK on PrettyLittleThing and Feel Unique - and on Amazon Prime in the US, the brand is coveted by celebrities and influencer alike and pride themselves on creating world-first, industry leading products. Their world-first products include a tan removing shower gel and bubble bath, and a cream-based aerosol spray.



The brand have won an array of prestigious beauty awards over the years, including: Best Bath/Shower Product, Best Fake Tan and Best UK Beauty Brand at the 2020 Global Beauty Awards. Best Self Tanner - Legs at the Beauty Shortlist Awards 2020. Best Bath/Shower Product, Best Fake Tan and Best New Bronzer at the 2019 Global Beauty Awards.



